Thanksgiving Food Drive returns to Port Alberni

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will take place in Port Alberni for an eighth year on Saturday, Sept. 28.

In the Wednesday, Sept. 25 edition of the Alberni Valley News, delivered by dedicated carriers, you will find a white bag with a yellow flyer attached. Simply place some non-perishable food items in the bag, and then on Saturday, place the bag outside your door where volunteers can see it from the street. The bag will be picked up and delivered the same day to local food banks.

Some addresses may not receive the white bags, or volunteers might miss picking up from your location. If that is the case, please bring your donation to the food bank of your choice, or drop it off at one of the collection bins in local food stores.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive began in 2009 in the city of Burnaby to assist the local food bank. It has now expanded province-wide and assists dozens of community food banks serving more than 50 cities and many thousands of needy individuals and families throughout British Columbia. In 2018, more than 7200 pounds of food was collected in Port Alberni, and provincially more than 467,000 pounds. Approximately 5,000 volunteers helped to collect, sort, and deliver donations to community food banks.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive’s goal this year is to collect more than 600,000 pounds of food.

For more information, please check out bctfooddrive.org.