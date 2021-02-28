Dasher is back home with mom Christine Girvin thanks to some help from BC Ferries staff. Photo supplied

Dasher is back home with mom Christine Girvin thanks to some help from BC Ferries staff. Photo supplied

The cat came back, with help from BC Ferries staff

After Dasher made a dash, staff in Comox found her and got her home safe

A cat named Dasher lived up to her name recently, as she bolted from owner Christine Girvin recently at the Comox ferry terminal, just as the last ferry was about to leave.

Girvin lives in Campbell River. Since the new year, she has been going over to Powell River every week for work for a few days at a time, and as she’s gone for a while, she brings along her dog and cat.

Dasher, who’s 16 now, is just getting used to travelling and on the evening of Feb. 9, she got sick in her travel crate. Girvin took her out to clean the crate and was with her outside the terminal. At one point, the cat got scared though and dashed off.

“I had her under my arm,” she said. “It all happened so quickly.”

RELATED STORY: From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

Girvin knew the cat was in an area near the terminal in Comox, behind some blackberry bushes. She was hoping to wait until people had left to coax her cat out of the bush, but it was time for the ferry to load. It was also cold out, as Environment Canada reported that temperatures that evening were already below freezing.

“I really didn’t know what my options were,” she said.

She spoke to the terminal attendant Amanda Prowse, who was directing traffic, and explained the situation. She asked if she could get on last. Prowse told her that was fine and said they would help find the cat. Girvin also spoke with chief steward Nicole Provost about what had happened and left contact information with the staff. When she arrived on the other side, she got a phone call about Dasher.

“We let Christine know Dasher was found and safe,” Provost said.

The cat was waiting at the Comox terminal and was lucky to have a willing host for a sleepover.

“I took her home for the night,” Provost said with a laugh. “That night she slept on my pillow.”

She told Girvin they would make arrangements to reunite Dasher with Girvin the next day in Powell River.

Provost and her family had to say goodbye to their own cat only a month or so before, so they still had the litter box and cat food to welcome their guest for the night. She arrived home in Comox late, and her seven-year-old daughter had already gone to bed but came to wake her out of concern a cat had gotten inside the house. Provost laughed, saying she had to explain to her daughter that this was Dasher, who was staying over for the night.

“She was a really cute house guest,” Provost said. “She was really sweet…. She just wanted to be close to us.”

The next day, she brought Dasher on the ferry for the happy reunion.

“They were just so nice,” Girvin said. “It just eased my fears. I could tell I could trust them.”


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryCats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires Vancouver Island wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Just Posted

Tax error in 2020 means lower rate for residents in 2021

Alberni’s taxation for regional library accidently written down twice

Part of a new housing development proposal for the former Alberni District Secondary School site. (SCREENSHOT)
Housing gap widens in Port Alberni

Vancouver Island city suffers from ‘missing middle’ to housing density

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires Vancouver Island wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

The Port Alberni Train Station is located outside the entrance to Harbour Quay, on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni gets funding to restore heritage train station

Historic train station needs seismic upgrades

Raw logs are loaded onto a logging ship from a log sort down the Alberni Inlet in March 2019. SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News
Port Alberni light on industrial land

Report finds few suitable locations for new industry

Abbotsford’s Kris Collins turned to TikTok out of boredom when the provincial COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020. She now has over 23 million followers on the video app. Photo: Submitted
Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen

Collins has found surprise stardom alone with a phone

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Dasher is back home with mom Christine Girvin thanks to some help from BC Ferries staff. Photo supplied
The cat came back, with help from BC Ferries staff

After Dasher made a dash, staff in Comox found her and got her home safe

BC Ferries experienced heavy traffic on Feb. 27 following cancellations the day before due to strong winds and adverse weather. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries sailings fill up quickly after Friday cancellations due to high winds

Waits expected on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

1957 photo shows Six Mile House-sponsored #4 1932 Ford stock car with Frank Morris (from left), Ted Mackenzie, Bill Sim and driver Gerry Sylvester. (Bud Glover/Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame)
Memories race as Western Speedway approaches its finish line

‘It was life to us:’ Vancouver Island racers, crew will never forget what the track gave them

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)
B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Most Read