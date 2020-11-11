THEN AND NOW: A PPCLI leader among legions

Roy Buchanan
Roy Buchanan in 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)Roy Buchanan in 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Roy in Cyprus 1988. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)Roy in Cyprus 1988. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The number of Port Alberni’s veterans of the First and Second World Wars, and campaigns such as the Korean or Vietnam wars, are dwindling. When we see these veterans in uniform, be they members who saw battle, supported their brethren or entered areas of conflict on peacekeeping missions, we see the way they are today: navy blue blazers, chests full of medals, faces lined with character.

Last year, freelance writer and photographer Sonja Drinkwater approached eight veterans of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 and asked them to share a photo from when they served with their respective military branch, as well as a description of their role. She then took a photograph of the veterans as they are now.

The project was so popular that she has approached six more veterans this year. They are all active members of the Legion. If you know of a Port Alberni veteran who deserves to be featured, reach out to us at editor@albernivalleynews.com.

•••

Roy Buchanan is originally from Galt, Ont. He enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1973 in Hamilton, Ont. After completing Basic Training in Cornwallis, Nova Scotia he was posted to the 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, (PPCLI) in Calgary where he completed his training as an infantryman.

He served for 12 years in Calgary with the 1st Battalion PPCLI, and eight years with the 3rd Battalion PPCLI in Victoria. He completed Two United Nations (UN) tours in Cyprus, served in Norway twice with NATO, and saw service in Australia, the Canadian Arctic, the U.S. and all across Canada.

He trained in several specialties as an infantryman and retired as a warrant officer.

In 1993 Buchanan and his wife Anne moved to Port Alberni because housing was affordable and the fishing was good.

He transferred his Legion membership from the Prince Edward Branch in Langford after moving to Port Alberni. He is currently the Sergeant-at-Arms for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 in Port Alberni.

Port AlberniRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
THEN AND NOW: A life spent aboard Canadian naval ships
Next story
THEN AND NOW: From supply tech to peacekeeper

Just Posted

Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni honours veterans in smaller Remembrance Day ceremony

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, due to COVID-19

Roger Miller is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has made his home in the Alberni Valley.
THEN AND NOW: Veteran remembers service, comrades in Vietnam

Roger Miller is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has made his home in the Alberni Valley

Tim Murphy
THEN AND NOW: From supply tech to peacekeeper

Tim Murphy was raised in a military family

Roy Buchanan
THEN AND NOW: A PPCLI leader among legions

Roy Buchanan enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1973

Ron Simpson joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1963.
THEN AND NOW: A life spent aboard Canadian naval ships

Ron Simpson joined the Royal Canadian Navy in March 1963

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Casey the dog narrowly survived its encounter with a juvenile cougar. (Submitted photo)
Dogs survive cougar attack in Ladysmith, family asks for help with vet bills

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the attack was a rare and isolated occurrence

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Most Read