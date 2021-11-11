THEN AND NOW: Daughter remembers her father’s service

Jiskje Randles of Port Alberni is proud of her father and father-in-law for their service in the Second World War. Sitting at a craft fair in the Alberni Athletic Hall one day, Randles wanted to share the story of both of these men, so she displayed a card with photos of them and other tributes.
Jiskje Randles is the present generation, or the “now” in this Then and Now story.
The “then” belongs to her father, Peter E. Winchuk, and her father-in-law, William Randles Sr.
Winchuk was a member of the Royal Canadian Engineers, and during the Second World War he was a sapper stationed in Italy. He later served in Holland, and spent some of his career as a cook. It was when he was in Nigtevecht, Netherlands that he married Jiskje’s mother, Jiskje Veenendaal.
William Randles was in the Lincoln and Welland Regiment from the Niagara region of Ontario. He served in Holland and Germany in the Second World War, fighting in the liberation of the Netherlands. He was a rifleman in the infantry and was wounded twice; the first time, after his recovery, he rejoined his regiment and then fought inside Germany and was more severely wounded. He was shot in the knee and was flown to England in April of 1945.
Randles married Rosemary Parkins who was originally from Detroit, Michigan — a hop skip and a jump from Warden, Ontario, where William was in tank training.
