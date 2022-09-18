Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Hundreds of bikes make their way down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Hundreds of bikes make their way down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Riders wave to the crowd as they enter Harbour Quay during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Riders wave to the crowd as they enter Harbour Quay during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Riders carried donations of toys as they travelled around town on Saturday for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Riders carried donations of toys as they travelled around town on Saturday for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Riders carried donations of toys as they travelled around town on Saturday for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Riders carried donations of toys as they travelled around town on Saturday for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Riders wave as they enter Harbour Quay for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Riders wave as they enter Harbour Quay for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Hundreds of bikes make their way down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Hundreds of bikes make their way down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A rider gives the crowd a peace sign during the 38th annual Toy Run in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A rider gives the crowd a peace sign during the 38th annual Toy Run in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Riders donned orange and an “Every Child Matters” flag for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Riders donned orange and an “Every Child Matters” flag for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
The Grinch rode into Port Alberni with a sleigh full of toys for children during the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)The Grinch rode into Port Alberni with a sleigh full of toys for children during the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A puppet blows kisses to the crowd during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A puppet blows kisses to the crowd during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A young Toy Run rider hangs onto a stuffed toy as the bikes make their way into Harbour Quay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A young Toy Run rider hangs onto a stuffed toy as the bikes make their way into Harbour Quay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A few dogs joined the fun in the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A few dogs joined the fun in the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Toy Run riders dressed for the occasion. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Toy Run riders dressed for the occasion. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Toy Run riders dressed for the occasion. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Toy Run riders dressed for the occasion. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A young passenger waves to the crowd during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A young passenger waves to the crowd during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Toy Run returned in numbers this year, with more than 1,000 motorcycles riding through town on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Counters with 93.3 The Peak recorded 945 bikes at the Coombs Country Candy turnoff, but the Port Alberni Toy Run Facebook page noted that approximately 200 more bikes joined the ride later.

Hundreds of spectators watched from the sidelines as motorcycles roared down the highway and through Harbour Quay before ending up at the Glenwood Centre for festivities.

The annual event raises funds for local charities and collects thousands of toys that will be given to children at Christmas.

Sunday’s events will feature more activities at the Glenwood Centre, including a breakfast starting at 8 a.m., followed by a poker run at 9:30 a.m. The events will conclude with prizes and a beer garden at 1 p.m.

Port Alberni

Inaugural Rivers Day event planned for Alberni Valley on Sept. 25

