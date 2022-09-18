Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Toy Run returned in numbers this year, with more than 1,000 motorcycles riding through town on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Counters with 93.3 The Peak recorded 945 bikes at the Coombs Country Candy turnoff, but the Port Alberni Toy Run Facebook page noted that approximately 200 more bikes joined the ride later.
Hundreds of spectators watched from the sidelines as motorcycles roared down the highway and through Harbour Quay before ending up at the Glenwood Centre for festivities.
The annual event raises funds for local charities and collects thousands of toys that will be given to children at Christmas.
Sunday’s events will feature more activities at the Glenwood Centre, including a breakfast starting at 8 a.m., followed by a poker run at 9:30 a.m. The events will conclude with prizes and a beer garden at 1 p.m.