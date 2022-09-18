Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Hundreds of bikes make their way down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Riders wave to the crowd as they enter Harbour Quay during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Riders carried donations of toys as they travelled around town on Saturday for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Riders wave as they enter Harbour Quay for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Hundreds of bikes make their way down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A rider gives the crowd a peace sign during the 38th annual Toy Run in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Riders donned orange and an “Every Child Matters” flag for the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Grinch rode into Port Alberni with a sleigh full of toys for children during the 38th annual Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A puppet blows kisses to the crowd during the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A young Toy Run rider hangs onto a stuffed toy as the bikes make their way into Harbour Quay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A few dogs joined the fun in the 38th annual Port Alberni Toy Run. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Toy Run riders dressed for the occasion. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

