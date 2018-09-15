Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event blasted into the Alberni Valley this weekend.

The 34th annual Port Alberni Toy Run drew an estimated 568 riders into Port Alberni this weekend, along with thousands of toys for children at Christmas and tens of thousands of dollars for children’s programs and family events throughout the year.

Motorcycles of every make, model, size and colour gathered at Little Qualicum Falls on Saturday, travelling from British Columbia, Alberta and the Pacific Northwest to attend the popular annual event. After a ceremony to remember fallen riders, the Alberni Black Powder Club fired their cannon to start the event.

Motorcycles travelled westbound along Highway 4, past Cameron Lake and through Cathedral Grove into Port Alberni, where onlookers cheered them on.

“What makes this Toy Run unique are the thousands of people who line the route to cheer the riders,” said Port Alberni Toy Run Chairman David Wiwichar in a release. “Since 1984, the Toy Run has raised almost two million dollars for local children’s charities, and the people of Port Alberni really appreciate that.”

Aside from the ride, the Toy Run also featured activities at the Glenwood Centre, a show ‘n shine, a pig roast, a dance and a poker run.

Santa leads the procession of bikes down to Harbour Quay during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO