The 34th annual Port Alberni Toy Run drew an estimated 568 bikes to the Alberni Valley on Saturday, Sept. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event draws more than 500 riders

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event blasted into the Alberni Valley this weekend.

The 34th annual Port Alberni Toy Run drew an estimated 568 riders into Port Alberni this weekend, along with thousands of toys for children at Christmas and tens of thousands of dollars for children’s programs and family events throughout the year.

Motorcycles of every make, model, size and colour gathered at Little Qualicum Falls on Saturday, travelling from British Columbia, Alberta and the Pacific Northwest to attend the popular annual event. After a ceremony to remember fallen riders, the Alberni Black Powder Club fired their cannon to start the event.

Motorcycles travelled westbound along Highway 4, past Cameron Lake and through Cathedral Grove into Port Alberni, where onlookers cheered them on.

“What makes this Toy Run unique are the thousands of people who line the route to cheer the riders,” said Port Alberni Toy Run Chairman David Wiwichar in a release. “Since 1984, the Toy Run has raised almost two million dollars for local children’s charities, and the people of Port Alberni really appreciate that.”

Aside from the ride, the Toy Run also featured activities at the Glenwood Centre, a show ‘n shine, a pig roast, a dance and a poker run.

 

Santa leads the procession of bikes down to Harbour Quay during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Even the Grinch made an appearance at the annual Port Alberni Toy Run. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Just Posted

West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold fall regatta

Mixed regatta will draw 18 teams from across Vancouver Island

Municipal election kicks off in Port Alberni

Declaration of candidates for Port Alberni, ACRD, SD70 has been released

West Coast sailing rough employment seas to help fish processing thrive

Big Read: Fish processors casting a wide net to overcome employment challenges

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event draws more than 500 riders

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Vancouver Island tent city protestors march chanting ‘homes not hate’

Members evicted from a tent city in Saanich relocate to a separate park

Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Advocate for B.C. victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Most Read