Tree-cycle your Christmas tree with KidSport Port Alberni

KidSport and the City of Port Alberni will collect Christmas trees for chipping on Jan. 7, 2023

Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni District Secondary School student athletes braved the rain last year to collect used Christmas trees. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Have you undecorated your real Christmas tree, vacuumed up the dry needles from your living room floor, and now you’re trying to figure out what to do with the discarded tree?

You can tree-cycle it, thanks to KidSport and the City of Port Alberni.

Volunteers will open a tree recycling depot in the parking lot behind Echo Centre on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Take your tree to the lot and they will in turn be chipped and turned into compost for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage department.

Drop-offs are by donation. Proceeds will to go toward the KidSport program, which helps pay registration fees for youth unable to afford the cost of organized sports in the Alberni Valley.

The tree-cycling depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot behind Echo Centre at 4255 Wallace St. (access is from 10th Avenue).



