Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni District Secondary School student athletes braved the rain last year to collect used Christmas trees. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni District Secondary School student athletes braved the rain last year to collect used Christmas trees. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Tree-cycle your Christmas tree with KidSport Port Alberni

KidSport and the City of Port Alberni will collect Christmas trees for chipping on Jan. 7, 2023

Have you undecorated your real Christmas tree, vacuumed up the dry needles from your living room floor, and now you’re trying to figure out what to do with the discarded tree?

You can tree-cycle it, thanks to KidSport and the City of Port Alberni.

Volunteers will open a tree recycling depot in the parking lot behind Echo Centre on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Take your tree to the lot and they will in turn be chipped and turned into compost for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage department.

Drop-offs are by donation. Proceeds will to go toward the KidSport program, which helps pay registration fees for youth unable to afford the cost of organized sports in the Alberni Valley.

The tree-cycling depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot behind Echo Centre at 4255 Wallace St. (access is from 10th Avenue).


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

Just Posted

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni District Secondary School student athletes braved the rain last year to collect used Christmas trees. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Tree-cycle your Christmas tree with KidSport Port Alberni

A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel patrols the waters around Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Marine search and rescue volunteers help with Christmas Eve emergency in Bamfield

Students in Anne Ostwald’s Social Justice 12 class are getting ready to host a day of activities at the Glenwood Centre on Jan. 13. Top row: Jayden Blake, Brianna Doucette, Natalie Zado and Brandi Lucas. Bottom row: Mya King and Alia Adams. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni students have a HAY Day planning fundraiser event