Two golden tickets found, two more left to be claimed in Valley Vonka fundraiser

Golden tickets must be claimed by Sept. 28, 2022

Josh Escott found his golden ticket in a chocolate bar he picked up at the Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Two golden tickets have been found, but two more remain to be claimed in the Valley Vonka fundraiser for Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

Josh Escott Jr., 12 years old, found a golden ticket in his chocolate bar that he picked up at Literacy Alberni’s booth at the Alberni District Fall Fair. Nearly 500 bars were sold at the fair over the weekend.

Amber Severinson also discovered a golden ticket when she opened up her chocolate bar purchased at Coombs Country Candy.

There are still two golden tickets remaining, and chocolate bars are selling fast. They can be purchased at RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty, Coombs Country Candy, The Brick, Mobius Books, Flandangles, R. Anderson & Associates, Bosley’s, Literacy Alberni, Animal Ark and the Alberni Valley News.

If you have Valley Vonka bars, open them up—because the golden ticket has an expiration date! The last one needs to be claimed by Sept. 28, 2022 and the winner must contact the Alberni Valley News to have their ticket verified.

The four lucky people who find a golden ticket will qualify to win one of these four fabulous prizes, drawn at random on Sept. 28:

• A 55” 4K LED Smart TV from The Brick

• Groceries and Gas! Over $500 in gift cards

• 1-Night Stay at the Tigh-na-mara, including dinner for 2 and a Twilight Soak in Grotto Spa’s mineral pool

The goal is to raise $7,500 for literacy programs in the Alberni Valley. Funds raised will be donated to Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

