Josh Escott found his golden ticket in a chocolate bar he picked up at the Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Josh Escott found his golden ticket in a chocolate bar he picked up at the Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Two golden tickets found, two more left to be claimed in Valley Vonka fundraiser

Golden tickets must be claimed by Sept. 28, 2022

Two golden tickets have been found, but two more remain to be claimed in the Valley Vonka fundraiser for Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

Josh Escott Jr., 12 years old, found a golden ticket in his chocolate bar that he picked up at Literacy Alberni’s booth at the Alberni District Fall Fair. Nearly 500 bars were sold at the fair over the weekend.

Amber Severinson also discovered a golden ticket when she opened up her chocolate bar purchased at Coombs Country Candy.

There are still two golden tickets remaining, and chocolate bars are selling fast. They can be purchased at RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty, Coombs Country Candy, The Brick, Mobius Books, Flandangles, R. Anderson & Associates, Bosley’s, Literacy Alberni, Animal Ark and the Alberni Valley News.

If you have Valley Vonka bars, open them up—because the golden ticket has an expiration date! The last one needs to be claimed by Sept. 28, 2022 and the winner must contact the Alberni Valley News to have their ticket verified.

The four lucky people who find a golden ticket will qualify to win one of these four fabulous prizes, drawn at random on Sept. 28:

• A 55” 4K LED Smart TV from The Brick

• Groceries and Gas! Over $500 in gift cards

• Groceries and Gas! Over $500 in gift cards

• 1-Night Stay at the Tigh-na-mara, including dinner for 2 and a Twilight Soak in Grotto Spa’s mineral pool

The goal is to raise $7,500 for literacy programs in the Alberni Valley. Funds raised will be donated to Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

Port Alberni

 

Amber Severinson found a golden ticket in her chocolate bar that she picked up at Coombs Country Candy. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Amber Severinson found a golden ticket in her chocolate bar that she picked up at Coombs Country Candy. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberni Valley firefighters bring back annual boot drive

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Cheveldave leads the field in men’s golf

Josh Escott found his golden ticket in a chocolate bar he picked up at the Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Two golden tickets found, two more left to be claimed in Valley Vonka fundraiser

Marisa Bennett outside NIC’s Port Alberni campus.(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Marisa Bennett makes history at North Island College

Jim Sawyer, who has served with a Rotary Club in Port Alberni for 60 years and counting, sits on the site of the former city hall, where he watched the tsunami come up the Alberni Inlet early in the morning on Mrch 28, 1964. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Jim Sawyer loved Port Alberni, and the city loved him back