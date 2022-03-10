Ultimate Fishing Town donates to West Coast General Hospital

Funds came from the 2021 Labour Day salmon derby

The Ultimate Fishing Town continues to give back to the community.

On Monday, Feb. 21, committee member Carolyn Jasken presented a cheque for $5,000 to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation’s emergency expansion challenge in memory of Brian Dalziel.

The donation came from the sale of 2021 Salmon Derby shirts and a portion of ticket sales from the Labour Day event.

Receiving the cheque was Chris Francey, business director for the WCGH foundation. Also present were Brian’s wife Deb, their kids Brody, Carly and Cole and their spouses and kids.

