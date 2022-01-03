Ultimate Fishing Town makes donation towards salmon enhancement in Port Alberni

The Ultimate Fishing Town committee was able to make a donation towards salmon enhancement after this year’s salmon derby.

Ultimate Fishing Town committee member Al Ehrenberg presented a cheque for $25,000 to Christina McIntyre, events coordinator of the Pacific Salmon Foundation. This is the second year in a row that proceeds from the Labour Day derby have been donated to the PSF to go towards salmon enhancement projects in the Alberni Valley area.

Other organizations that have received proceeds from the derby include the Alberni Valley enhancement association, Underwood net pen project, the AV Tyee Club, AV Wrestling Club, Bamfield Volunteer Fire Department and the HFN ḱaacḱaḿin girls warriors (for manning the weigh stations all weekend). Additional funds were provided towards the cleanup of the salmon carving at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Centre.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ultimate Fishing Town derby committee decided to purchase gift cards through the Chamber of Commerce for the winners of the hidden draws during the salmon derby.

Ultimate Fishing Town committee member Carolyn Jasken said that at a critical time for business, it was “rewarding” to be able to give back to the business community that has donated so generously over the years in the past.

Additional proceeds from the derby will be distributed in the new year.

