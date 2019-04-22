United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Charities north of the Malahat can apply for grants $2,000 to $20,000

To better tackle social issues, such as the rise in homelessness and the deepening of poverty, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island (UWCNVI) offers grants to local charities.

“Our donors are incredible people and because they care and give, United Way can once again invest in effective programs through Community Partner grants,” said Signy Madden, Executive Director of UWCNVI. “Thousands of people turn to United Way funded programs for help through the year. Every dollar given to United Way counts; even small donations add up and you can see how it’s making a difference in your community.”

Registered charities operating in Cowichan, Central Island, Comox Valley and Campbell River can submit a letter of interest April 19 to May 10 online at uwcnvigrants.ca/2019.

READ ALSO: bc211 launches mobile site for 211 day

UWCNVI offers Community Partner Grants to charities providing local services. In Campbell River micro grants are available for up to $2,000 per program while Comox Valley agencies are eligible to apply for grants up to $5,000 per program. In the Central Island agencies are eligible to apply for grants up to $10,000 per program and in Cowichan micro grants are available for up to $2,000 per program.

Community Development Grants are also offered in each region in response to emerging community needs, and to encourage community agencies to work together collaboratively on pressing issues such as the opioid crisis, affordable housing, homelessness and support for programs in Indigenous communities and agencies. These $5,000 to $20,000 grants are selected through local agencies and issue-based coalitions.

UWCNVI accepts donations year round. For more information contact dd@uwcnvi.ca or call 250-591-8731.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Alberni Valley celebrates Easter weekend

Just Posted

Port Alberni workers to honour Day of Mourning on April 28

Annual event honours workers who lost their lives on the job

Tseshaht First Nation athlete honoured with provincial sports award

Rain Thomas competes in three different sports

Alberni Valley firefighters pass the boot for Muscular Dystrophy

Annual fundraiser started in 1967 with Port Alberni Fire Department

Cougars spotted in Sproat Lake neighbourhoods

ACRD director warns residents to keep children, pets close

Who are the Frozen Franklins? Find out at the Alberni Valley Museum

The museum and Echoes in the Ice exhibit are open April 20 during Easter weekend

VIDEO: Alberni Valley celebrates Easter weekend

Port Alberni children enjoy Easter egg hunts and spring activities

United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Charities north of the Malahat can apply for grants $2,000 to $20,000

Second earthquake in less than two hours strikes off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 straws each year

Most Read