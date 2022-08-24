Uptown Market in Port Alberni plans summer wrap-up event

The last Uptown Market of the year will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Port Alberni, and organizers have a big event planned.
There’s lots of fun planned for the wrap-up, from face painting to chicken poop bingo to a cupcake walk. There will also be a kid’s zone, a hot dog BBQ and a scavenger hunt for a prize gift basket. Members of the Golden Oldies Car Club will be on hand with their vintage vehicles and Big Daddy will provide live music.
As usual, there will be plenty of vendors to check out, offering everything from baking to pet supplies and everything in between.
Third Avenue will be closed to traffic between Argyle Street and Mar Street from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.