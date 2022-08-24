Uptown Market in Port Alberni plans summer wrap-up event

Amanda Davies and son Thomas, age two, check out some great deals at the Uptown Market on Aug. 17. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bonnie Organ has many delectable treats for sale at the Uptown Market, including her homemade berry pies, cinnamon rolls, bread, cakes and so much more. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Phaedra Hagen with a baby rat that is available at Animal Ark. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Rehanna Stanton has many lovely acrylic fluid art paintings on display at the Uptown Market. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The last Uptown Market of the year will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Port Alberni, and organizers have a big event planned.

There’s lots of fun planned for the wrap-up, from face painting to chicken poop bingo to a cupcake walk. There will also be a kid’s zone, a hot dog BBQ and a scavenger hunt for a prize gift basket. Members of the Golden Oldies Car Club will be on hand with their vintage vehicles and Big Daddy will provide live music.

As usual, there will be plenty of vendors to check out, offering everything from baking to pet supplies and everything in between.

Third Avenue will be closed to traffic between Argyle Street and Mar Street from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Port Alberni