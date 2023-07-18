Uptown Market returns to upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue during a previous Uptown Market in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni will be closed to traffic this Wednesday (July 19) evening as the Uptown Merchants Association puts on a summer market and block party.

From 5-8 p.m., more than 30 vendors will line the road at Third Avenue and Argyle Street. Local businesses will be open late and many will be offering special sales for the event.

There will also be a cupcake walk (sponsored by Steampunk Café), hot dogs, popcorn and plenty of kids’ activities. The band Big Daddy will be performing and the Uptown Merchants Association will be holding a lunch snack food drive to help the Salvation Army. Non-perishable snacks will be collected to go to the breakfast program, which provides local families with food.

The Uptown Market looks a little different this year. Although summer markets have previously been a weekly affair, Carol-Anne Zanette of the Uptown Merchants Association said that the last market of the summer was always the most popular.

Organizers have shifted instead to hosting two large “block party” style markets this summer. The next one will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Vendors interested in the next market can drop off their details at Steampunk Café.

