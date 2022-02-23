VALLEY SENIORS: Bill Surry is a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer

ORLANDO DELANO

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It seems that there are not enough hours in the day for Bill Surry, the busy manager of the Alberni Athletic Association and a well-known active volunteer in our community for several years.

Recently, we had the opportunity to get together with him at a local coffee shop to talk about the “many hats” he wears (and has worn) as a volunteer, serving many organizations in Port Alberni for decades.

It is encouraging to listen to him describing his community involvement while displaying a great amount of enthusiasm as he talks about his busy daily schedule and the time he spends doing things for others, which keeps him remarkably occupied.

“I was born and raised right here in Port Alberni and worked for 42 years at the pulp mill, until my retirement in 2008,” said Surry. “I married my wife Judy and we have three grown-up children—one who lives in Parksville, one in Manitoba and the other in Port Alberni.”

The Athletic Hall is operated by the Alberni Athletic Association, which is a registered charity organization. This multi-use facility is open to a wide variety of events year-round, from sport tournaments to various other community endeavours. From seniors to younger users, the place is always ready to accommodate individuals and groups.

Surry, who has been its manager since the new building began operating more than decade ago, oversees the bookings, maintenance and management of the venue. While describing his multiple duties, he shows us his journal.

“We have many groups that come to the two-level hall on a regular basis,” he said. This includes members of the Sunshine Club, pickleball players, tai-chi practitioners, First Nations events, craft fairs, rock and gems shows, garage sales and more.

Surry has also been an avid bowler and is the former owner of the bowling alley. He has practiced this sport for a number of years, which has earned him a reputation as a good bowler and winner of several trophies.

As a young 17-year-old man, he played hockey. Due to an injury he suffered on the ice, he stopped the practice of this sport. This was not a deterrent for him to practice other sports, such as baseball and darts.

A committed volunteer for major community organizations as well, he is well-known as a member and the past president of the Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association (AVDRA) for 14 years.

This organization, which is under the umbrella of the National Hot Run Association (NHRA), has sponsored and organized races since 1994. At the time, the races were held as exhibition events on 10th Avenue (where Save-on-Foods is located now).

“After that, in 2001, we moved to the airport runway for real competitions,” Surry said.

The AVDRA hosted their annual “Thunder in the Valley” drag racing event for 15 years at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport, from 2001-2015. When the airport runway was expanded in 2016-17, the event moved to Stamp Avenue, downsizing from a full quarter-mile drag strip to an eighth-mile strip.

Surry says that this annual event is possible thanks to the support of many volunteers, individuals and groups—including the wrestling club, local schools, track and field members and more.

Throughout the years, AVDRA has seen an increase in the number of competitors coming from various points of the Island and the province, as well as from Alberta and California.

“One year we had 308 participants,” Surry recalled. He says that one of the most important issues of every competition is safety.

“We have safety crews coming from different places to monitor and safeguard the races,” said Surry. “We hope to have the event this year!”

A final note about this true volunteer is to say that his involvement in the community goes beyond the activities described above. In fact, he is lending a hand to the Salmon Festival, the Fall Fair, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Port Alberni Bombers and more.

