VALLEY SENIORS: Desa Balach known for her crafts and her kindness

Desa Balach is known to many in Port Alberni, not only for her skills as a crafter (especially knitting) but also for her interest and disposition to help others in need.

Born in Serbia in 1942, Balach—who was one of three siblings in the family—immigrated to Winnipeg in 1972, a move done thanks to her younger sister, who sponsored her.

“I was happy to come to Canada, but the weather in Winnipeg was too cold for me,” explained Balach. “So in 1974 I headed out to to British Columbia.”

It was this move that allowed her to be introduced to her future husband, Sava, a man who lived in Port Alberni and worked at the plywood mill.

“In July of that year I came [to Port Alberni] for a visit and I did like it, and I’ve been here ever since,” Balach said with a smile on her face. “That is almost 50 years!”

They got married and in 1976 they welcomed their first child, Milan, followed by their daughter, Sandra, in 1978.

Balach’s passion for crafts developed at an early age.

“I was always fond of knitting,” she said. “It was something that I enjoyed then and still enjoy today. When I was younger, I used to make gloves, little caps, sweaters and children’s clothes, things that I continue doing now. Look at this room and you can see wool everywhere!”

She also worked outside the house at jobs that included sandwich-making at a local 7-Eleven convenience store, a part-time cleaning job at the Westwind Pub in North Port and a student supervisor for the school board for 17 years. She also sold craft items, mainly knitting, at the Harbour Quay Market, and at some craft fairs during the Christmas season.

Her interest in crafts took her to fundraise for some local organizations, such as the soup kitchen.

Soon after the passing of her younger brother Yovan, Balach decided to pay tribute to his memory by making dozens of knitted items and donating them to those in need in our community, as well for individuals with health-related problems.

Throughout the years, Balach has also made and donated a wide variety of woolens, including socks and lap warmers, to seniors homes in Port Alberni. She feels a strong sense of accomplishment in doing this deed.

“One day, while walking outside one of the homes for the elderly, I saw a man on a wheelchair on a cold day,” she recalled. “I immediately thought that I should make a leg warmer for him. Well, you should see how grateful he was when I presented it to him!”

This is just one example of her giving spirit and sense of compassion, recognized by local organizations like the Bread of Life and Sage Haven, to which she has contributed with sleepers, mittens, winter hats, socks and more. She especially likes to present them during the Christmas season.

“I want to contribute with donations to the people of Port Alberni, because this city has been very good to me,” she said.

Recently, Balach received a certificate of appreciation from Sage Haven Society, which in part states: “We are grateful for your commitment to Sage Haven and people we serve.”

We must add that, as a member of the craft committee, she took part in the bursary presented annually to school students for 26 years.

Balach, whose other skills include crocheting, sewing, general baking, cooking East Indian food and preserving/canning of a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, did also sell some of her other crafts at craft fairs locally for a number of years.

Her daughter Sandra, a mother of two children, lives in Port Alberni, and Milan—father of one daughter—on the Lower Mainland. Sava passed away 18 years ago.

Bowling, badminton and volleyball were also among other some sport activities Balach practiced in younger days. In fact, she competed in bowling tournaments for over 19 years.

Another interesting and characteristic aspect of Balach’s welcoming approach is the fact that she always adds some humour with contagious laughter to most of her conversations.

“Everybody knows when I am around!” she says while bursting out laughing.

