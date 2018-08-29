Gareth Flostrand has been involved in the Port Alberni community for more than 50 years. SUBMITTED PHOTO

VALLEY SENIORS: Gareth Flostrand’s history is tied to the Alberni Valley

Long-standing volunteer has helped numerous organizations in the past 50 years

ORLANDO DELANO

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

For more than 50 years Gareth Flostrand has been involved in the life of Port Alberni in various capacities, from her work in business organizations, including Eaton’s, Alberni Engineering and Shipyard, Denis Highway Service, Quality Eletronics, and more. Most notably, her job with the Rollin Art Centre as its arts administrator made her such a well known figure in our community for almost a decade. She has also provided service to dozens of groups as a volunteer.

Flostrand was born on the Island of Jersey, “a British Crown dependency, the largest and southernmost of the Channel Islands, lying south of England’s coast and 12 miles (19 km) west of the Cotentin peninsula of Normandy France”. In the 1950s she immigrated to Canada with her parents and settled in St. Paul, AB, a community that welcomed them with open arms.

While in St. Paul her parents gave their time to assist others by volunteering in many organizations. “They sincerely believed that giving back would enrich their lives in their new homeland,” Flostrand said. This community giving concept was indeed passed on to young Gareth, and that was reflected on her life in Port Alberni since her arrival in 1966.

Flostrand’s contribution to this community has been outstanding. As a volunteer, she has given her time to, among others, Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary; Girl Guides; A.V. Musical Theatre; Portal Players Dramatic Society; Summer and Winter Games; Tall Ships; Forest Fest; A.V. Bulldogs (volunteer bookkeeper); Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society (treasurer); the A.V. Museum and Heritage Commission.

“This community has been good to me and in a small way I am paying back their faith in me.”

The surge of the arts in the Alberni Valley has been evident for the past 15 years. Flostrand’s contribution to this revival was noticeable during her years as administrator of the Rollin Art Centre, hoping that the arts would grow into a major part of the tourism industry in the Alberni Valley.

“The increased recognition of the arts in our community and of the contribution of the Community Arts Council and Rollin Art Centre has been most rewarding,” she said in an interview with the AV News in 2011.

During her tenure as an administrator, the gallery expanded its showings to include more local artists with a scattering of out-of-town artists; the popular banner projects with the Rotary Club were initiated; several workshops took place; the gift shop was increased with the works of local artists; major fundraisers such as the book sales, garden tours, garden photography contests, Christmas house tour, “Tea on the Terrace” and the “Mystery Dinner” were started during her time at the centre, and they have been successful thanks to the public and dedicated volunteers.

One of Flostrand’s personal interests has been genealogy, a hobby she started more than 30 years ago. Her motivation began when she felt the need to learn about her ancestors—who they were and where they came from, especially feeling that her family was so far away.

This motivation and enquisitive mind to learn more about this study, took her to concentrate on serious researching, after finding out that there was a Genealogy Club in Port Alberni and that the Family History Library of the Church of The Latter-Day Saints was open to the general public.

“In those days, the research was done at the Family History Library by reading microfiche, microfilms, books, hand written charts and by keeping journals,” she says.

She also recalls that the Genealogy Club was made up of fellow researchers interested in the same localities and interest in the methods fellow members used to find the “pieces of their puzzle.”

Members travel to other Island communities, the lower Mainland and to Salt Lake City to hone their skills.

With today’s computer programs it is easier to tie families together and to keep track of the information gathered. “Internet access is amazing but not always accurate.

“You still need to confirm the sources the old-fashioned way. Family history is never ‘done.’”

Previous story
Island Health offers back to school tips to combat anxiety and stress
Next story
SALMON FEST 2018: Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s second ladder season’s in full swing

Just Posted

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

From the Beatles to the Eagles, and the Tragically Hip

Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

Smell was noticed during Alberni Valley Bulldogs game

Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

Antique trucks on display Sept. 1–2

SALMON FEST 2018: New sign greets anglers at Clutesi Haven Marina

‘I’m addicted to fishing’ says sign’s artist

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

Most Read