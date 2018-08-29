VALLEY SENIORS: Gareth Flostrand’s history is tied to the Alberni Valley

ORLANDO DELANO

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

For more than 50 years Gareth Flostrand has been involved in the life of Port Alberni in various capacities, from her work in business organizations, including Eaton’s, Alberni Engineering and Shipyard, Denis Highway Service, Quality Eletronics, and more. Most notably, her job with the Rollin Art Centre as its arts administrator made her such a well known figure in our community for almost a decade. She has also provided service to dozens of groups as a volunteer.

Flostrand was born on the Island of Jersey, “a British Crown dependency, the largest and southernmost of the Channel Islands, lying south of England’s coast and 12 miles (19 km) west of the Cotentin peninsula of Normandy France”. In the 1950s she immigrated to Canada with her parents and settled in St. Paul, AB, a community that welcomed them with open arms.

While in St. Paul her parents gave their time to assist others by volunteering in many organizations. “They sincerely believed that giving back would enrich their lives in their new homeland,” Flostrand said. This community giving concept was indeed passed on to young Gareth, and that was reflected on her life in Port Alberni since her arrival in 1966.

Flostrand’s contribution to this community has been outstanding. As a volunteer, she has given her time to, among others, Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary; Girl Guides; A.V. Musical Theatre; Portal Players Dramatic Society; Summer and Winter Games; Tall Ships; Forest Fest; A.V. Bulldogs (volunteer bookkeeper); Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society (treasurer); the A.V. Museum and Heritage Commission.

“This community has been good to me and in a small way I am paying back their faith in me.”

The surge of the arts in the Alberni Valley has been evident for the past 15 years. Flostrand’s contribution to this revival was noticeable during her years as administrator of the Rollin Art Centre, hoping that the arts would grow into a major part of the tourism industry in the Alberni Valley.

“The increased recognition of the arts in our community and of the contribution of the Community Arts Council and Rollin Art Centre has been most rewarding,” she said in an interview with the AV News in 2011.

During her tenure as an administrator, the gallery expanded its showings to include more local artists with a scattering of out-of-town artists; the popular banner projects with the Rotary Club were initiated; several workshops took place; the gift shop was increased with the works of local artists; major fundraisers such as the book sales, garden tours, garden photography contests, Christmas house tour, “Tea on the Terrace” and the “Mystery Dinner” were started during her time at the centre, and they have been successful thanks to the public and dedicated volunteers.

One of Flostrand’s personal interests has been genealogy, a hobby she started more than 30 years ago. Her motivation began when she felt the need to learn about her ancestors—who they were and where they came from, especially feeling that her family was so far away.

This motivation and enquisitive mind to learn more about this study, took her to concentrate on serious researching, after finding out that there was a Genealogy Club in Port Alberni and that the Family History Library of the Church of The Latter-Day Saints was open to the general public.

“In those days, the research was done at the Family History Library by reading microfiche, microfilms, books, hand written charts and by keeping journals,” she says.

She also recalls that the Genealogy Club was made up of fellow researchers interested in the same localities and interest in the methods fellow members used to find the “pieces of their puzzle.”

Members travel to other Island communities, the lower Mainland and to Salt Lake City to hone their skills.

With today’s computer programs it is easier to tie families together and to keep track of the information gathered. “Internet access is amazing but not always accurate.

“You still need to confirm the sources the old-fashioned way. Family history is never ‘done.’”