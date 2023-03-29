VALLEY SENIORS: Gayla Gallanar brings diverse background to Abbeyfield Port Alberni

ORLANDO DELANO

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

“If only we could have an Abbeyfield house on every street to which everyone could come… then everyone would be treated the same and share equally the kindness of the community around them,” says Richard Carr-Gomm, founder of the Abbeyfield movement.

His idea of providing houses for residents to make friends, eat together, take part in activities and to continue feeling part of the community are the same ideals that are found in Abbeyfield houses today.

For more than 21 years, Abbeyfield Port Alberni has served the senior population of the Alberni Valley by providing a healthy and pleasant environment to the residents of this home. Its therapeutic milieu, physical and social, has successfully been implemented by the staff of the home, which currently is led by its two managers, Gayla Gallanar and Tracy Adams. Adams was featured in this colum last year.

As we know, Abbeyfield, a non-profit entity, is a non-denominational and inclusive organization, run by staff and a team of volunteers, led by its Board of Directors and supported by other local individuals who give their time to the residents of this home.

Gayla Gallanar’s background has been instrumental in the provision of a suitable social environment to the senior population of Abbeyfield.

Her background and skills include many years of working and co-existing with various types of personalities. She is very diverse, with many years of experience managing complex challenges associated with public service and vulnerable populations.

“I owned and operated a daycare, worked with autistic adolescents, volunteered assisting quadriplegic clients and managed developmentally disabled staff at an Aerospace company,” she says. She also used to manage and was intake coordinator at a women’s drug and alcohol treatment centre.

Gayla was raised with 11 siblings and she learned at a very young age about personality traits.

And now in Canada, after immigrating from the United States in 2016, she lives on what she refers to as the “rock” of Vancouver Island. She is once again a being of public service, this time in our local Abbeyfield. Her connection with this home began as a volunteer. Through her strong work ethics and outgoing and welcoming personality, she became one of the two managers at Abbeyfield Port Alberni in 2018.

“I love it!” she says emphatically.

Gayla’s personal interests go from sketching, learning musical instruments and writing poetry to singing and dancing. “Jerusalem is one place I would like to visit some day!” she says.

Port AlberniSeniors