VALLEY SENIORS: Mary Haggard shares stories from a meaningful life

ORLANDO DELANO

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

At the age of 99, Mary Haggard is an outgoing and active senior in Port Alberni, and a lady who truly enjoys sharing personal experiences from her meaningful life.

Without hesitation and lots of enthusiasm, she granted us her time to conduct this interview.

“I was born in Saskatchewan in February 1924, to my parents who came from Quebec to homestead near Saskatoon,” Mary said, adding that she grew up with four brothers and one sister. “All my brothers fought in the Second World War, and one of them, unfortunately, was killed in Italy.”

After finishing her formal education at age 17 she went to a teaching school, following her mother’s footsteps. Her mother had taught for over 30 years.

At 20 years old, she married Charley Haggard (also 20) in Saskatchewan.

“Two years later, my husband and I—and our two boys and $100 in our pockets—moved to Port Alberni!” said Mary.

Charley had been in the Navy, but left his post at the end of the war. Once in the Alberni Valley, the couple raised three boys and a girl.

“My husband and I kept busy working and looking after the family all the time,” said Mary. “He bought a truck company from Mr. Donovan many years ago, a business that is still in the family today, and I myself owned and worked in a Cherry Creek corner store.” Mary lived in Cherry Creek for more than 70 years.

In the 1980s, Port Alberni opened its first commercial mall. The Haggards, including their children, got a space there and set up a business store called “Quality Sports.” This business venture lasted for five years.

Mary and Charley also took vacation breaks from their active working life and enjoyed leisure and recreational times during their busy endeavours. For several years, they spent their winters travelling to southern California where they vacationed each summer, socializing and playing card games and golf, which was one of Mary’s favourite sports and pastimes.

“The women I played golf with over there used to say that I was the best!” she said.

When it came to business, luck was on the Haggard’s side.

“One day my husband went fishing with a friend down the canal,” Mary recalled. “There he found out that 60 acres of land were for sale. Well, after discussing the details and the finances, he decided to buy the big property, which he later subdivided in 60 lots. In time, we sold every one of them.”

After the deal was made, the Haggards built their own resort lodge that was opened to all kind of visitors, including fishermen, loggers and tourists. It was called “Haggard’s Cove,” located near Kildonan, in the Barkley Sound.

“There I cooked for all different visitors who came to explore the area,” Mary recalled.

Since the passing of her husband, Mary has been a tenant of Heritage Place for more than six years.

“I love it here,” she said. “We have a good staff team, nice food and lots of entertainment. I enjoy playing whist with a group of friends and we have lots of fun!

“I love meeting people wherever I am.”

