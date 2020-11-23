Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni senior raises funds for the less fortunate

Richard Hawksworth contributes to the well-being of others

ORLANDO DELANO

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Alberni Valley resident Richard Hawksworth, 88, has lived in Port Alberni since 1946 and has worked and raised his family here. For the past 16 years, he has provided assistance to children in need in various areas of the world.

Born in Cameo, Saskatchewan, Richard was one of five siblings raised on a farm by his hard-working parents.

“My mother was Cree and French and my father—who was of English descent—worked as an electronic technician and radio operator,” said Hawksworth. “In the 1950s, he tracked down the first Russian satellite via radio signals!”

Hawksworth was a longshoreman for 30 years for the B.C. Maritime Association, and he worked later on as a car dealer.

“I am sure that many remember ‘Chatwin Motors’ here in town,” he said. “Well, I worked for that company for a few years. I also joined the staff of Katila Motors as a salesman back in the ’70s and Dennis Jonsson Chevrolet.”

As a young worker in 1949, one of his first jobs was working for a private company hired by the government to maintain the Alberni Highway.

“In those days it was difficult to drive on that road on the way to Port Alberni, especially during the winter months when lots of snow was blocking the way, thus creating lots of traffic jams,” he recalled.

What is important to highlight in Richard’s adult life is the volunteer work he does for a special Catholic Church program, “The Call of the Poor”—a charitable project aimed to care for the afflicted and destitute around the world.

As a volunteer for the project, he has raised thousands of dollars for the society by collecting empty cans and bottles from the streets of the city and rural roads of the Alberni Valley. Every collection of empty cans and bottles is taken to the local Bottle Depot and exhanged for money. This money, in turn, is sent to the Catholic Church in Manitoba and distributed to the main fundraising organization that sponsors the project.

“I do the collection of the empties, but we also get donations from others in the community for the project,” said Hawksworth. “Every refund is accompanied by a receipt.”

The job of collecting cans and bottles takes time and effort. Hawksworth does it by riding his bicycle to various points in the community on a weekly basis. During all these years that he has been involved in the project, he has picked up more than 150,000 bottles and cans for the cause.

“One can or bottle can buy a bowl of rice for a hungry kid!” he says.

When asked about the origin of this worthwhile cause, he said that “The Call of the Poor” was founded by the late Bishop Omer Robidoux, who dedicated 48 years of his life to the cause of the less fortunate. In the early ’80s, while visiting missionaries in certain countries of the Third World, Bishop Robidoux was shocked by the deplorable conditions that the poor in those countries were subjected to. His commitment and dedication and that of the many volunteers and benefactors has brought relief and help to the needy.

Richard, the father of three sons, lost his wife 37 years ago at the age of 48.

His long life in the Valley has made Richard a well-known individual—not only as a worker, but as a sports fan and practitioner. He is a softball and hockey player, baseball umpire, manager of a senior hockey team and a sports fisherman, among others.

As a fisherman, he experienced interesting stories—including one that took place several years ago, when his boat capsized down the Alberni Inlet and got him stranded for hours!

Hawksworth, despite suffering a number of serious accidents in his life which at times were life and death scares, has overcome those difficult moments with faith and hope. As he puts it: “Thanks to my belief in the Lord.”

Today, he continues his crusade to raise funds for the less fortunate.

Port AlberniSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Alberni sorority raises funds for community organizations

Just Posted

Richard Hawksworth, 88, has been living in the Alberni Valley since 1946. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni senior raises funds for the less fortunate

Richard Hawksworth contributes to the well-being of others

The Eta Chi Sorority chapter in Port Alberni recently donated $1,840 in funds to Ty Watson House, the Salvation Army and Bread of Life, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society and the SPCA. Lynne Galesloot, left, gives a cheque to Chris Mellin, House Manager of Ty Watson House. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni sorority raises funds for community organizations

Eta Chi chapter applauded for donations

When Peter Mieras isn’t taking scuba divers out on excursions in Alberni Inlet with his Rendezvous Dive Adventures, he often finds himself in the water anyway—filming with his other enterprise, Subvision Productions. Mieras captured salmon on their final journey back to their river of origin during a calm moment at the end of October. (PHOTO COURTESY PETER MIERAS/ SUBVISION PRODUCTIONS)
Vancouver Island film maker has a sockeye’s view of salmon spawning ground

Peter Mieras gets up close and personal with iconic west coast fish

North Island College student research assistant Avalon Kline-Smith holds up a piece of dried Alaria marginata, also known as Pacific wakame or winged kelp. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College researching seaweed processing possibilities

New research partnership is between NIC and Cascadia Seaweed Corp.

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Most Read