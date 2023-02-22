VALLEY SENIORS: Shayne Morrow known as journalist, author and community volunteer

Morrow originally moved to the Alberni Valley with the intent to write the great Canadian novel

Shayne Morrow spent decades covering news for the now-defunct AV Times newspaper. Now he is a book author and community-minded volunteer. (ORLANDO DELANO PHOTO)

BY ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the AV News

Shayne Morrow is known in the Alberni Valley for his work as a journalist and writer for the now-defunct Alberni Valley Times newspaper. He originally moved to the Valley with the intent to write the great Canadian novel, but instead, “I ended up in the newsroom of the AV Times,” he said. He was first acquainted with the Valley because of one of his favourite pastimes: fishing.

Morrow was born in Vancouver in 1953, the fifth of five brothers. His grandfather settled in Vancouver in 1906, where he started a coal-and-ice business, which, following his death, was taken over by his father in the 1940s. Later on, furnace oil was added to the package.

“By the time I was in high school, I was working in the ice plant, pulling 300-pound blocks out of the freezing tanks and crushing and bagging the clean stuff,” Morrow recalls.

He graduated from Winston Churchill Senior Secondary in 1971, then put in a couple of years at nearby Langara College. He then moved over to UBC, where he majored in Creative Writing. He took a few extra years to graduate and eventually got a Master’s Degree. By that time, he was married with one daughter, Kerry.

“I had put in time as an owner-operator in the local cartage business,” he said. “The money was not bad, but eventually it shut down. Then I moved to Richmond, where I worked for the BC Lottery Corporation in product distribution”.

While in Port Alberni in the early 1990s, working as a reporter for the Times, he found himself on the police beat, writing about two landmark DNA murder cases. After a while, he was covering many police stories. “Because of my work and trust by the police, I became the ‘crime guy.’ And also, I was the director of the local Crime Stoppers.”

READ MORE: Island RCMP officers honoured for roles in solving high-profile cold case murders

In 1999 he worked on the CBC Witness documentary entitled “The Gene Squad.”

Morrow left the newspaper in 2011 and did freelance work for Ha-Shilth-Sa, the Nuu-chah-nulth news service. And in 2019, he published his book, The Bulldog and the Helix: DNA and the Pursuit of Justice in a Frontier Town, which revealed that the use of the DNA technology in dealing with crimes helped to change the course of criminal investigations and murder trials.

Morrow and his wife Jeanne have lived in the same house they bought when they first moved to Port Alberni almost 30 years ago.

“When we moved to the Valley, we saw this lovely house, built in 1911, with a magnificent view, nice gardens and right there and then we decided that this would be our permanent abode,” says Morrow.

Now, as he is about to celebrate his 70th birthday, Morrow says he likes to spend many hours of his time gardening, (weather permitted), doing lots of walks and playing guitar.

“I enjoy playing with the Strummers, a musical group from the Sunshine Club at Echo Centre,” said Morrow. “I developed this musical interest when I was in high school.”

Orlando Delano writes Valley Seniors once a month for the Alberni Valley News.

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniSeniors