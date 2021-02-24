VALLEY SENIORS: Wilma Walker brings giving spirit to Port Alberni

Walker enjoys her volunteer time in the Alberni Valley

Wilma Walker is a longtime Alberni Valley volunteer with Community Policing. She is well known for her teaching career as well. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)

Wilma Walker is a longtime Alberni Valley volunteer with Community Policing. She is well known for her teaching career as well. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)

BY ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the AV News

The Alberni Valley is blessed with hundreds of volunteers who day after day give their time to assist their fellow citizens. This fact is seen in people of all ages, especially senior citizens who contribute so much to the well being of others.

Wilma Walker is an example of a giving spirit in our community. Among others, she has been involved in various organizations to provide support to their peers.

Wilma, who has lived in Port Alberni for several decades, was born in Saskatoon to grain farmer parents (with a backup beef cattle), and attended a one-room school for Grades 1–8.

“I believe that all children should experience life on a farm,” she says.

Upon completing Grades 9–12 at a large high school in Saskatoon, she went to teachers’ college. “After college I went to Carrot River in northern Saskatchewan and taught there for one year.”

In search of new “greener pastures,” as she puts it, life took her from Saskatchewan all the way to the West Coast. “What happened is that I attended one year at the University of Saskatchewan and while there, my girlfriend and I decided to apply for teaching positions in BC….we chose three communities where one of us or both of us had a relative….just in case! We were both hired in Port Alberni. She left after one year. I’m still here!”

Wilma’s first job was at Cherry Creek Elementary, a position she held for nine years. During this time her daughter was born so she decided to resign and stay home with her.

But when her daughter was in full time school, Wilma went back to teaching, first, by substituting, and later in 1980, by getting a teaching position at Eighth Avenue School, which she held until her retirement in 2003.

“I found myself quite at a loss for things to do by about October 2003. I happened to notice an ad in the newspaper by Community Policing for office people. I popped in the Third Avenue office [since closed] and filled in an application. I started immediately.” A year later she joined the Sunshine Club because “I wanted to partake in some of the wonderful trips they had available.”

Her involvement in the Sunshine Club has become quite extensive ever since. Throughout all these years, she has worked in the club office, held the positions of Mahjong director, membership director, as well as a member of the executive for one term.

“I am still a member and I continue taking part in some of the fun activities of the club. I have met wonderful people there. I hope we get back soon!”

Her disposition to give her time and assist others, went beyond her duties with the Sunshine Club. She also volunteered in the Canadian Cancer Society office and helped out at a pre-school at Eighth Avenue School.

About 2011, Community Policing opened up an office at the Harbour Quay. As a strong supporter of the value of this organization, Wilma decided to rejoin the organization by partaking in a few different tasks. She continues volunteering there.

Currently, she is also a spare for the Friendly Phone Service–phoning seniors and shut-ins two or three times a month to check on their wellbeing.

Also, for several years Wilma has been giving her time on the committee for the annual charity golf tournament at Alberni Golf Club, an event that takes place every July, by working with the silent auction coordinators of this fundraising event.

Gerry Fagan, who has volunteered along with Wilma at the cancer society, Community Policing and the golf classic, recently stated: “Wilma is one of the most dedicated and reliable volunteers I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the last several years.”

“Volunteering is not only a benefit to the community but is good for the wellbeing of the volunteer. It beats sitting at home and you meet the best of our society,” says Wilma.

Port AlberniSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Port Alberni’s community policing office at Harbour Quay was closed down in 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni’s community policing office at Harbour Quay was closed down in 2018. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Previous story
Nine-year-old raises $3K for Coldest Night of the Year

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Wilma Walker is a longtime Alberni Valley volunteer with Community Policing. She is well known for her teaching career as well. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Wilma Walker brings giving spirit to Port Alberni

Walker enjoys her volunteer time in the Alberni Valley

Cars depart from the Guru Nanak Sikh Society in Port Alberni during a rally on Feb. 21, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Sikh community shows support for farmers in India

Car parade departed from the Guru Nanak Sikh Society

Isha Rai, age nine, raised more than $3,000 for Coldest Night of the Year in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Nine-year-old raises $3K for Coldest Night of the Year

Port Alberni’s Isha Rai was highest-earning participant in annual fundraiser

Trails near Weiner Falls in the Alberni Valley Community Forest have been closed to prevent hikers from entering active logging sites. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS LAW, AVCF)
Hikers warned to heed trail closure signs in Alberni Valley Community Forest

Active logging taking place along Weiner Creek west of Port Alberni

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Jessica McCallum-Miller receives her signed oath of office from city chief administrative officer Heather Avison on Nov. 5, 2018 after being elected to Terrace City Council. McCallum-Miller resigned on Feb. 22, 2021, saying she felt unsupported and unheard by council. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Terrace’s 1st Indigenous councillor resigns citing ‘systemic and internalized racism,’ sexism

McCallum-Miller said in a Facebook post she felt unheard and unsupported by council

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Cowichan Tribes members line up at a drive-up clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Tribes COVID-19 death count hits four

Second doses of Pfizer vaccine expected on March 8 as community count hits 230 since Dec. 31

Most Read