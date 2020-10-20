Vancouver Island colleges, universities host virtual tours

NIC and other schools will provide information on program pathways, partnership agreements and tips for transfer students. File photo

Colleges and universities from across Vancouver Island are teaming up on new, virtual events to answer questions from students preparing to make the move to post-secondary.

The tour includes representatives from North Island College, Vancouver Island University, University of Victoria and Camosun College, and will provide information on program pathways, partnership agreements and tips for transfer students.

“We field a lot of questions from students as they approach the transition from high school to post-secondary on how to navigate the system,” said Danielle Hoogland, North Island College (NIC) student recruiter-advisor.

The tour is a follow-up to last year’s in-person presentation, which was popular with students and parents.

“It really helped to demystify the post-secondary journey for a lot of students,” said Hoogland. “This year, we decided to do the event virtually to accommodate physical distancing and also open it up to students from all communities across the island.”

Along with providing information and answering questions, the event will also introduce students to key contacts at each institution who can help them along the way.

“This presentation introduces the people who can help you navigate the opportunities available on Vancouver Island at each of our institutions,” said Hoogland. “You’ll see them and know who you’re talking to if you have follow-up questions or want to take the next steps.”

The virtual event is open to anyone interested in attending college or university, noted Hoogland.

“Whether you’re in high school getting ready to graduate, are wanting to come back to school to advance your career, or are looking to re-train to something new – anyone with questions is welcome to attend.”

The virtual events take place Thursday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Nov. 26.

Two session times are available each day: 3:30-5 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance.

For more information, email NIC’s student recruiter-advisors at futurestudents@nic.bc.ca.

Universities and Colleges