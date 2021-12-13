Vancouver Island Regional Library mandating vaccines for all employees

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is the fifth largest library system in British Columbia and serves a population of more than 450,000. File photo

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is adopting a Vaccination Operational Policy effective Feb. 11, 2022.

The policy requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 11, 2022. The policy incorporates a number of milestones across a two-month period to allow staff time and increased opportunity to work within the scope of this new Policy.

VIRL is the fifth largest library system in British Columbia and serves a population of more than 450,000 within its service area, including Vancouver Island, neighbouring Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii and Bella Coola. VIRL employs more than 400 people from within these communities.

“The primary message here is that the individual health of the most vulnerable in our communities and the health of our employees is paramount,” said VIRL executive director, Ben Hyman. “VIRL is compelled to do its part to protect the vitality of our workforce and our communities.”

For more information about safety and available services at Vancouver Island Regional Library, visit virl.bc.ca/services/

