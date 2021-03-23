Vancouver Island walk to help homeless animals takes detour

Devin Meads forced to quit 24-hour fundraiser at 100-kilometre mark due to injury

Devin Meads planned to walk 150 kilometres from Langford to Qualicum Beach in support of the Victoria Humane Society and homeless animals. (Contributed photo)

A Sooke man who planned to walk 150 kilometres in 24 hours for homeless animals failed in his attempt last weekend, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Devin Meads clocked 100 kilometres in just under 18 hours before forced to quit the walk in Nanaimo after severe back and leg pain. He planned to walk from Langford to Qualicum Beach.

“It was the worst time in the world for my body to choose to revolt on me,” Meads said, adding he’s suffered from back pain for years.

The walk was a fundraiser for the Victoria Humane Society.

Meads pain took hold after walking 35 kilometres, but he vowed to continue to at least the 100-kilometre mark.

“At a glance, maybe, it looked like I quit, but I did everything but quit. I fought and fought and fought, but you have to listen to your body at some point. You can only endure so much,” he said.

Meads raised about $2,500 for the Victoria Humane Society.



