Victoria Humane Society is rallying to save Elliott, a six-week-old golden retriever battling severe pneumonia. (Victoria Human Society Facebook photo)

Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy surrendered in Nanaimo

Six-week-old Elliott battles severe pneumonia

The Victoria Humane Society is rallying to save a puppy who is battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia.

Elliott, the six-week-old golden retriever, was brought to Central Island Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Nanaimo struggling to breathe. He was surrendered to the vet by the breeder due to his illness.

Penny Stone, founder of the Victoria Humane Society, said generally vets don’t take on animals, so the Victoria Humane Society stepped up to the plate to cover the cost of Elliot’s treatment.

The vets discovered the puppy was septic from having severe pneumonia that was left untreated for too long.

Currently, Elliott is in intensive care receiving oxygen therapy, fluids, IV and antibiotics. Stone says Elliott is doing better than when he first showed up to the vet two days ago but he is still not out of the clear. The vet is doing x-rays every few hours to monitor his health.

“On the first night, there was only a 20 per cent chance he would make it,” said Stone. “The second night, he was up to a 70 per cent chance of survival. It could still be a couple of weeks before we know for sure.”

Elliott’s vet bill will likely cost around $5000, Stone estimated. So far, the Victoria Humane Society has raised about $1600 to cover a portion of the treatment cost.

“Elliott is only one of several vet emergencies VHS has taken in this month but we really believe everyone deserves a chance,” said Stone. “He is a young dog who hasn’t had a chance at life yet. He should not be suffering like this at his age, he should be playing with his brothers and sisters, so he needs someone to step up for him.”

To donate to the VHS and help cover the cost of Elliott’s treatment, visit www.victoriahumanesociety.com.

