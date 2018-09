The 74th Alberni District Fall Fair took place last weekend, with plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors enjoyed local music, midway rides, agriculture shows, logger sports and even a parade.

The winner of the Fall Fair truck was Christine Maczulat, while the winner of the “Guess the Weight of the Squash” contest was Kim Ivezich for the Hubbard squash (12 pounds) and Hannah Schuhmann for the zucchini squash (3 pounds, 11 ounces).