Highlights importance of marine conservation and what people can do to help the ocean

World Ocean Day is held each year on June 8 to highlight the importance waterways, watersheds and ocean waters and to encourage people to take action to preserve, conserve and protect aquatic and marine environments.

This year, the Discovery Passage Aquarium in Campbell River recognized the event by reopening its doors and offering free admission to anyone who provided photos of themselves participating in a recent beach clean up.

Campbell RiverOcean Protection