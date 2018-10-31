VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Tickets for the Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery (Millionaire Lottery) are on sale and a North Saanich home is among the prizes.

The Millionaire Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

“VGH is the province’s largest and most specialized health referral centre for adults, and every year they provide over 600,000 people across BC with urgent care,” said Barbara Grantham, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation President & CEO. “VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation depends on the funds that the Millionaire Lottery raises through community support to pay for research that can lead to new discoveries in patient care.”

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose one of seven luxury homes located in Tsawwassen, South Surrey, White Rock/Sooke (two-home package), North Saanich, downtown Kelowna, West Kelowna and Vancouver. The winner also has the option of choosing $2.7 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize homes.

The contemporary design home, located at 1686 Lands End Rd. in North Saanich, is a on half-acre lot with large windows to enjoy the ocean view. It is 4,551 sq.ft with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also includes a one bedroom suite. The Millionaire lottery package also includes over $75,000 in furniture credit, a 2019 Jaguar F-Type convertible, and $100,000 cash. The package is worth over $3 million.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 or $250 and 25 for $500. To date, the Millionaire Lottery has raised over $50 million for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. Ticket sales run until midnight, Jan. 11, 2019. Purchase tickets at www.millionairelottery.com, 1-888-445-5825, or in-person at the North Saanich show home.



