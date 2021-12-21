VIDEO: Port Alberni gets into the Christmas spirit

A display on Bruce Street features blow-up characters, colourful Christmas lights and even Christmas music. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A home on Anderson Avenue has plenty to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A home on Bruce Street in Port Alberni features a colourful display of characters from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
The Alberni Valley Hospice Society is all lit up on 10th Avenue for the Christmas season. Each decoration is sponsored in memory of a lost loved one. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
An impressive collection of Christmas and winter blow-up figures grace the yard in the 2600-block of Sixth Avenue near Bruce Street, brightening up the street. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A home on the corner of Arbutus Drive (off of upper Burde Street) had plenty to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
If you visit a home at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Melrose Street, you might catch a glimpse of Santa in the window. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A home on Glenside Road had plenty of colourful characters decorating the front lawn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Every year, a home on Kitsuksis Road has lights and decorations set to music on a radio station. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A home on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road) had too many Christmas decorations to fit in one photo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A home on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road) had too many Christmas decorations to fit in one photo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A home on Rex Road glowed in the weekend snow. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni has plenty of well-decorated homes to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni has plenty of well-decorated homes to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Santa made an appearance at the Trees of Hope window decorated by the Port Alberni Legion branch. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Although COVID-19 has changed many holiday plans, it hasn’t put a stop to the Christmas cheer in Port Alberni.

Plenty of residences and businesses have decorated for the holidays with lights, blow-up decorations and even some musical soundtracks.

Here are some of the best spots in town to check out Christmas lights, submitted by our readers:

– Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road)

– Rex Road

– Glenside Road

– Arrowsmith Road

– Kitsuksis Road

– Waterhouse Street

– The Alberni Valley Hospice Society Office (10th Avenue)

– Sixth Avenue and Bruce Street

– 10th Avenue and Bruce Street

– Comox Street and Anderson Avenue

– Fourth Avenue and Melrose Street

– Trees of Hope (Coulson Building on Third Avenue).

