VIDEO: Port Alberni gets into the Christmas spirit

A display on Bruce Street features blow-up characters, colourful Christmas lights and even Christmas music. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A home on Anderson Avenue has plenty to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A home on Bruce Street in Port Alberni features a colourful display of characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society is all lit up on 10th Avenue for the Christmas season. Each decoration is sponsored in memory of a lost loved one. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

An impressive collection of Christmas and winter blow-up figures grace the yard in the 2600-block of Sixth Avenue near Bruce Street, brightening up the street. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A home on the corner of Arbutus Drive (off of upper Burde Street) had plenty to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

If you visit a home at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Melrose Street, you might catch a glimpse of Santa in the window. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A home on Glenside Road had plenty of colourful characters decorating the front lawn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Every year, a home on Kitsuksis Road has lights and decorations set to music on a radio station. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A home on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road) had too many Christmas decorations to fit in one photo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A home on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road) had too many Christmas decorations to fit in one photo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A home on Rex Road glowed in the weekend snow. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni has plenty of well-decorated homes to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni has plenty of well-decorated homes to look at. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)