VIDEO: Port Alberni gets into the Christmas spirit

Although COVID-19 has changed many holiday plans, it hasn’t put a stop to the Christmas cheer in Port Alberni.
Plenty of residences and businesses have decorated for the holidays with lights, blow-up decorations and even some musical soundtracks.
Here are some of the best spots in town to check out Christmas lights, submitted by our readers:
– Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road)
– Rex Road
– Glenside Road
– Arrowsmith Road
– Kitsuksis Road
– Waterhouse Street
– The Alberni Valley Hospice Society Office (10th Avenue)
– Sixth Avenue and Bruce Street
– 10th Avenue and Bruce Street
– Comox Street and Anderson Avenue
– Fourth Avenue and Melrose Street
– Trees of Hope (Coulson Building on Third Avenue).