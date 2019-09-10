VIDEO: Port Alberni has fun at 74th annual Fall Fair

Alberni District Fall Fair took place at the Fall Fair Grounds

The 74th annual Alberni District Fall Fair took place at the Fall Fair Grounds last weekend.

Visitors to the fair enjoyed farm animals, good food, amusement park rides and even Logger Sports. A parade took over 10th Avenue on Saturday morning.

Check out our photos and videos from the weekend.

Juniper Thompson (age 3) meets a donkey at the Fall Fair. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Kids enjoyed the rides at the Fall Fair on opening night. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

This year’s Fall Fair featured a new ride, called “Frenzy.” ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni District Fall Fair is lit up on Friday night. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Corey Densmore, from left, Jaidah Densmore,11, Carli Rogers, Danikah Rogers,4, on her birthday, visit Stella Donkey at Old MacDonald’s Farm at the Fall Fair. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Elena Dobbyn of Nanoose Bay rides Pumpkin Pie, a miniature pony, during a 4-H event at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Alysia Miller with her children Wilder, 4, and Rowan, 7, gets into the grocery game at the annual Fall Fair in Port Alberni on Saturday, Sept. 7. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Janice Jespersen has fun playing the new grocery game at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Dancers from Stage West perform their way along the parade route during the annual Fall Fair parade on Saturday. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Cheerleader-in-waiting Lennox and her furry sidekick sit in the lead car behind the ADSS Cheerleaders at the 2019 Alberni District Fall Fair parade, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO