VIDEO: Port Alberni makes a splash on New Year’s Day

Port Alberni rushes into the Alberni Inlet for the annual Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni made a splash on New Year’s Day.

The annual PEAK 93.3 Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered participants, while many more crowded around the shore of the Alberni Inlet at Canal Waterfront Park to cheer on the swimmers. Port Alberni even saw a break from the rain, as a little bit of sun shone down on the event.

The award for Best Group Costume went to the Port Alberni Kinsmen Club, dressed up luau style to ring in the new year. The Best Individual Costume went to Dave Bryce, who donned a purple dinosaur outfit. The Oldest Swimmer was Stan Boyd, at 71 years old.



Rene, Brody and Declan Dalziel prepare for the PEAK Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alexa Tremblay (centre), one of the Totem 65 Spirit candidates, prepares to jump into the water for the annual Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Kinsmen Club won Best Group Costume at the PEAK Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)