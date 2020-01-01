Port Alberni rushes into the Alberni Inlet for the annual Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

VIDEO: Port Alberni makes a splash on New Year’s Day

The annual Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered swimmers

Port Alberni made a splash on New Year’s Day.

The annual PEAK 93.3 Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered participants, while many more crowded around the shore of the Alberni Inlet at Canal Waterfront Park to cheer on the swimmers. Port Alberni even saw a break from the rain, as a little bit of sun shone down on the event.

The award for Best Group Costume went to the Port Alberni Kinsmen Club, dressed up luau style to ring in the new year. The Best Individual Costume went to Dave Bryce, who donned a purple dinosaur outfit. The Oldest Swimmer was Stan Boyd, at 71 years old.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Rene, Brody and Declan Dalziel prepare for the PEAK Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alexa Tremblay (centre), one of the Totem 65 Spirit candidates, prepares to jump into the water for the annual Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Kinsmen Club won Best Group Costume at the PEAK Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Janna Hiltz brought along a flamingo for her dive into the Alberni Inlet. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: May 2020 be a year of healing for a community in pain

The top 10 stories from the Alberni Valley in the past year were full of pain, tears and challenges

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

Mid-Island musicians tell musical ‘tales’

The Kerri Tales releases first single and prepares for album release

Two Port Alberni bowling teams headed to Special Olympics nationals

Winter Nationals will take place in Thunder Bay, Ontario

First year as mayor a ‘whirlwind’, says Port Alberni’s Sharie Minions

Annual address points to strategic plan, reconciliation as key focuses for 2020

VIDEO: Port Alberni makes a splash on New Year’s Day

The annual Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered swimmers

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Most Read