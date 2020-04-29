VIDEO: Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care draws 150 cars

A line of classic cars cruises past Echo Village on 10th Avenue as part of the 150-strong Cruise for Care on Friday, April 24, 2020. The event was put on to salute health-care workers at Port Alberni’s long-term care facilities and its hospital. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A car is decorated to the hilt, complete with an alien doctor in the passenger seat, for the Cruise for Care that cruised through Port Alberni on Friday, April 24, 2020 to salute health-care workers. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Staff members at Echo Village are grateful for the personal protection equipment and masks that someone provided to them, and show their appreciation during the Cruise for Care on Friday, April 24, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Residents at Echo Village on 10th Avenue gather at the long-term care home’s windows to watch the Cruise for Care pass by on Friday, April 24, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
People waved signs and shouted ‘thank you’ from their cars during Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care on Friday, April 24, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

More than 150 cars paraded through the street of Port Alberni on Friday, April 24 in a salute to frontline and health-care workers.

The idea for the parade, which wound its way past all the long-term care homes in the Alberni Valley before making its way to West Coast General Hospital, came from a 28-year veteran of the health-care field.

Angela Mallory has been in the health-care field for nearly three decades. “My whole family works in health care,” she says. Her daughter recently graduated as a registered nurse. Her sister, niece and nephew are all care aides. Mallory is also a car enthusiast, and was in Nanaimo last week for Cool Cars for COVID.

“To witness that and see all the support, I thought ‘we need that in Port,” Mallory said.

“As a health-care worker, seeing things like that, it does boost you…It’s a hard job right now.”

Hosted by Mallory and Ron Lightfoot, the Cruise for Care cruised through Port Alberni “to show support for all of our brave and tireless health-care workers.”

The number of cars that turned out exceeded Mallory’s expectations—she and Lightfoot thought about 60 would show up at the Boston Pizza parking lot to start off.

“It was amazing,” she said afterward. “What a great turnout.”

She thanked all the people who brought their classic cars, hotrods, trucks and family vehicles out to show their support. Many cars had signs or people waving signs out the windows as they drove past; some decorated their vehicles.

At Echo Village, residents were lined up in front of the windows and out in the garden to watch the Cruise for Care.

Mallory said before the cruise that if it was successful, organizers may look at doing another one.

auto racingcarsCoronavirusPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Port Alberni nurse surprised by retirement parade

Just Posted

Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Four fire departments called out to help extinguish blaze

Ucluelet’s major fish processing plant re-opens

COVID-19 safety plan established

ARTS AROUND: Comedy show postponed to 2021

Comedian Ron James has rescheduled his spring tour for 2021 due to COVID-19

Seed money helps Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ‘garden packs’ grow

Groups partner to promote local growing, food security on Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley News wins BCYCNA awards

General excellence, writing and multimedia awards on our list

VIDEO: Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care draws 150 cars

Cruisers salute health-care workers at long-term care homes, hospital

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Most Read