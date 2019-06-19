Children and fire trucks just go together. From back to front are: Emma Rathburn (age eight), Abby Von Brendal (age four), Jeremy Rathburn (age six), and Aiden Adam (age 10) with the 1942 Willeys Jeep. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

VIDEO: Sproat Lake Fire Department demonstrates sprinkler safety

Demonstration only took 3-5 minutes to create a deadly scenario where no one could survive

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A tremendous demonstration of how much a sprinkler system can save lives was put on by the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, June 15.

The demonstration involved two rooms: one room was filled with furniture, a smoke alarm and a sprinkler system, while the other contained furniture and only a smoke alarm. In the mock-up with the sprinkler, the fire was put out in a minute and a half. In the other room, it only took 3-5 minutes to create a deadly scenario where no one could survive.

It takes 8-10 minutes from the time of a call for the fire department to arrive and have their hoses on the fire. The sprinkler room had so little damage that there was more time to vacate. The toxic gases from the fire in the other room were a different story —everything was destroyed, which could have included human and pet life. The SLVFD has roof sprinklers available for purchase, in order to protect your home in the event of a forest fire.

During the open house event on Saturday, Sproat Lake firefighters also put on fire extinguisher demonstrations. Also on site was a vehicle with a thermometer to show how quickly the heat rises in a vehicle on a warm day—at 10 a.m., the temperature was 18 degrees Celsius. By 1 p.m., it was 50 degrees. Firefighters remind you to please leave your pets at home and always check your back seat.

The lucky draw winners on Saturday were Frank Holm (who won a roof sprinkler system) and Cara.St. Remy (who won a fire extinguisher).

The SLVFD has three fire halls to ensure rapid response time to any fires at Sproat Lake, and also answer the call when needed in other areas of the community.

