(Chris Bush/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

VIDEO: Trades jobs the way of the future on Vancouver Island?

Hundreds of people attend Black Press Career Fair in Nanaimo

Throngs of prospective employees, employers and the like are buzzing around Nanaimo Military Camp for Black Press’ Extreme Career Fair.

Vancouver Island University is on hand telling the crowd about its trades programs, programs that could lead to employment. With the trades job market expected to be hot, trades training could be a route prospective workers could consider when job hunting, says a university dean.

Glynis Steen, VIU dean of trades and applied technology, said the job market is thriving.

“The job market is booming, if we take a look at construction happening on the Island, whether it’s residential or commercial, we look at our forest industry, by 2022 they’re saying one million job openings that are going to require a trades or a technical background ….”

It is hard to predict future job markets, but Steen did forecast what jobs could be in demand.

“If I look at just our recent graduate market and our automotive mechanics, heavy-duty mechanics, if I look at coming out of our heavy equipment operator program, our students are finding jobs,” said Steen.

“The job market is out there. Employers are actually calling us.”

