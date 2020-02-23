Wounded Warrior Run 2020 schedule. (Wounded Warrior Run photo)

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

High winds and freezing cold rain didn’t stop the Wounded Warrior Run from taking off Sunday morning bright and early in Port Hardy.

The Wounded Warrior Run, a relay-run fundraiser to raise awareness for invisible illnesses that covers the length of Vancouver Island in just eight consecutive days, started their seventh annual journey Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion, where they raised around $1,700 on top of the massive $85,000 the team had already brought in before they even made the trip up island.

Jacqueline Zwang, Director for the Wounded Warrior Run, noted the team loves coming to Port Hardy every year and “we could not imagine a better place to start.”

She added the team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal, and they are really looking forward to “talking about operational stress injuries, spreading awareness, and just trying to be the solution to help people who are struggling and show them we are not alone in this — there are people who want to help and we are all in this together.”

You can follow the Wounded Warrior Run online and donate to the cause HERE. Track the Wounded Warrior Run team’s progress HERE

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberni Valley fire departments hold car wash to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Run

Just Posted

Alberni Valley fire departments hold car wash to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Run

Come out Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about the run

67th year for Port Alberni’s men’s open bonspiel

Public is welcome to cheer on teams throughout the weekend

Alberni Valley residents vent anger over proposed Beaver Creek cannabis project

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District grapples with limited authority to restrict operations

Paper Excellence, owner of Crofton mill, hit by malware

Paper production in Crofton, and other mills, impacted by incident

B.C. NDP’s throne speech speaks of benefits to B.C., says MLA Scott Fraser

Fraser agrees to meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs over pipeline

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Most Read