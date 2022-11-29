Volunteers ‘stuff the bus’ with community donations in Port Alberni

Representatives from Pacific Western Transportation, ATU Local 1747 and 93.3 The PEAK gather for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 26. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Alberni Valley Lions Club served up hot dogs at the annual Stuff the Bus campaign in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 26. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bouchra Savard of West Coast Fit leads a group in a Zumba session in the Walmart parking lot, with proceeds going to the “Stuff the Bus” campaign. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Volunteers came together in Port Alberni last weekend to fill a transit bus with donations for community members in need.

Members of Pacific Western Transportation and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local-1747 partnered to fill up a city bus in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 26. Other community members showed up to donate food, toys, cash and toiletries, which will be given to the local Salvation Army and distributed to the community.

The second annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign had a few extra helpers in the form of the Alberni Valley Lions Club, which served up hot dogs for the community by donation. Bouchra Savard of West Coast Fit was also on location last Saturday to offer a Zumba session, with all proceeds going towards the Salvation Army.

If you missed this opportunity to donate, the Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Athletic Department will be holding a food drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Athletes will be collecting donations door-to-door from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but you can also drop off donations at the school.

Port Alberni