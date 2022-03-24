Lisa Siddall takes an armful of debris from one of the Rollin gardens during a cleanup work bee on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Lisa Siddall takes an armful of debris from one of the Rollin gardens during a cleanup work bee on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Volunteers turned out in droves for a work bee at Rollin Art Centre gardens

Gardens are a focal point at the Port Alberni art centre during spring and summer months

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The Rollin Art Centre was filled with energetic volunteers cleaning, trimming and raking throughout the gardens to get ready for spring. The work bee took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Port Alberni-based gallery and gardens.

There were new volunteers and residents that came out to spruce up what they called this “gem in our midst.”

The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gardens and gazebo are available for rental.

For more information, call 250-724-3412 or e-mail communityarts@shawcable.com.

gardeningPort Alberni

 

New Rollin Art Centre volunteers Denise Schepens, left, and Sharon Entner trim branches in the Rollin garden during a work bee on March 19, 2022. Entner said she lives in an apartment and welcomes the opportunity to work in the garden. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

New Rollin Art Centre volunteers Denise Schepens, left, and Sharon Entner trim branches in the Rollin garden during a work bee on March 19, 2022. Entner said she lives in an apartment and welcomes the opportunity to work in the garden. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Previous story
Seedy Saturday in Port Alberni draws a crowd

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
Alberni Golf Club prepares for opening day for Sunday Men’s Club

Trent Martin blows out winter’s detritus from the fountain in the Rollin Gardens, Saturday, March 19, 2022 during a day-before-spring work bee. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Volunteers turned out in droves for a work bee at Rollin Art Centre gardens

Members of the Thunderbird Unit Crew clear bush surrounding Sproat Lake Community Hall during “Community Fire Smart Day” in 2019. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)
Alberni Valley receives combined $240K in FireSmart funding from UBCM

Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday 2022 drew about 350 people under mostly sunny skies to the parking lot at Char's Landing. Growers, vendors and seed sellers from Alberni Valley and across the region were overjoyed to see so many smiling faces on the day before spring. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)
Seedy Saturday in Port Alberni draws a crowd