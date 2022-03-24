Lisa Siddall takes an armful of debris from one of the Rollin gardens during a cleanup work bee on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Volunteers turned out in droves for a work bee at Rollin Art Centre gardens
Gardens are a focal point at the Port Alberni art centre during spring and summer months
The Rollin Art Centre was filled with energetic volunteers cleaning, trimming and raking throughout the gardens to get ready for spring. The work bee took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Port Alberni-based gallery and gardens.
There were new volunteers and residents that came out to spruce up what they called this “gem in our midst.”
The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gardens and gazebo are available for rental.
For more information, call 250-724-3412 or e-mail communityarts@shawcable.com.
gardeningPort Alberni
New Rollin Art Centre volunteers Denise Schepens, left, and Sharon Entner trim branches in the Rollin garden during a work bee on March 19, 2022. Entner said she lives in an apartment and welcomes the opportunity to work in the garden. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
