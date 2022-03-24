Volunteers turned out in droves for a work bee at Rollin Art Centre gardens

Gardens are a focal point at the Port Alberni art centre during spring and summer months

Lisa Siddall takes an armful of debris from one of the Rollin gardens during a cleanup work bee on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The Rollin Art Centre was filled with energetic volunteers cleaning, trimming and raking throughout the gardens to get ready for spring. The work bee took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Port Alberni-based gallery and gardens.

There were new volunteers and residents that came out to spruce up what they called this “gem in our midst.”

The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gardens and gazebo are available for rental.

For more information, call 250-724-3412 or e-mail communityarts@shawcable.com.

