Cold Creek Waterfalls trail is located near the motocross track at the end of Milligan Road in Cherry Creek. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

WATCH: Cold Creek Waterfalls a hot Alberni destination

Cold Creek is one of several different waterfalls located around the Alberni Valley

The Alberni Valley has a plethora of waterfalls, from the world-class Della Falls—the highest waterfall in Canada—to Weiner Falls, Kitsuksis Creek Falls and Cold Creek Waterfalls.

Cold Creek Waterfalls trail is an offshoot of the longer Log Train Trail, and can be accessed near the motocross track at the end of Milligan Road in Cherry Creek. The falls are 0.5-kilometres off the main trail, adding 1.0 kms to the falls and back if you sidetrack off the main trail.

Continuing along the trail will bring you out behind Coombs Country Candy on Highway 4, approximately 1.5 to 2 hours away. If you don’t want to walk back to your car in Cherry Creek, arrange for a ride to pick you up at the end of the trail, or leave a vehicle at each end.

The Cold Creek Waterfalls are included as part of the Log Train Trail map on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s website.

A great resource for trails and natural attractions (like waterfalls) in the Alberni Valley can be found online at www.valleyoftrails.ca.

