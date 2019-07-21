Watch the museum come to life with Our Town in Port Alberni

Watch as the museum comes to life at Gyro Recreation Park for the second Our Town event in Port Alberni on Tuesday, July 23.

Join the City of Port Alberni and Gold Sponsor Alberni Valley Community Foundation for a night at the museum. During this free night of family fun, participants can go on an archeological dig, look for fossils and make some prehistoric crafts. Kids will explore the new frontier as a pioneer, watch a puppet show bring local stories to life, stamp out fossils and learn about the Egyptians.

Children will also enjoy parachute games, sidewalk chalk, face painting, an enormous sandbox (courtesy of Dolan’s Concrete), an obstacle course (sponsored by Twisted Willow Studio), bowling, giant bubbles, helium balloons (compliments of Canadian Alberni Engineering), crafts, water sprays and playground activities.

A treasure hunt will be sponsored by Quality Foods, and free hot dogs will be provided by the Gyro Club. Participants can also cool off with summer sno-cones provided by Kiwanis Club.

Night at the Museum takes place from 6-8 p.m. at Gyro Recreation Park (3245 Seventh Avenue). Entry is free and no registration is required.