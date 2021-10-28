Water at Stamp Falls running high and fast after back-to-back storm systems

Provincial Park near Port Alberni is beautiful, but unforgiving during storm season

Heavy rain from two back-to-back storm systems has increased the flow of the Stamp River over Stamp Falls to impressive levels.

Tony Tatoosh from Hupacasath First Nation was at the provincial park on Friday, Oct. 23 removing camera equipment at the fish counter for the season, before higher water levels made it impossible to reach the equipment. A trickle of visitors walked by, occasionally talking to Tatoosh, as they got in a walk while the sun was shining.

Stamp River Provincial Park is closed during storms due to threat of landslides and high water levels.

