West Coast Dragon Boat Society paddlers from the Die Hard Dragons and Sproat Ness Dragons, together with some interested newcomers, prepare to take a soggy trip around Sproat Lake on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

West Coast Dragon Boat Society’s open house a soggy one

New and potential members bundle up for paddle around Sproat Lake

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The West Coast Dragon Boat Society Paddlers had a true water sport experience at their open house on Sunday, April 16 at Sproat Landing Resort where the teams practice.

Despite the inclement weather a few new paddlers came out. One of the new members, Jennifer Hastings, just moved here in August of last year from Alberta and said she is excited to start a new sport. “I can get fresh air and exercise and it doesn’t matter what the weather is,” she said.

If you would like to learn more about dragon boating and maybe join, there are two teams to consider. The Die Hard Dragons meet every Monday night at 6:15 p.m. and every Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. at Sproat Lake Landing. For more information, e-mail rossie@telus.net or call 250-724-7928.

The Sproat Ness Dragons meet every Monday night at 6:15 p.m. and Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. If you are interested please e-mail joannesuths@gmail.com or call 250-720-3654.

Anyone age 16 and up and any gender is welcome to join.

Alberni Valley

Pop-up banner image