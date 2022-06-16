West Coast Rangers attract a crowd to first annual National Range Day

Rhonda “Mad Dawg” Holcombe watches as a member of the public fires a single shot pistol for the first time, June 4, 2022 at the West Coast Rangers Historical Reenactment Society range northeast of Port Alberni. (RYAN WONG PHOTO)

June 4 may have been a typical soggy Saturday in an atypical month, but the rain did not deter people from checking out the West Coast Rangers’ property.

The historical reenactment group participated in the first annual National Range Day, opening up their facility east of Port Alberni to curious onlookers. Rangers set up their 1840s fur trapper camp, and members dressed in authentic clothing from that time period. One club member demonstrated how to make a “campfire cookie,” while another showed how to cast bullets from raw lead.

Various other club members helped members of the public learn about the different black powder firearms used in the mid- to late 1800s, organizer Ryan “Tracker” Wong said.

