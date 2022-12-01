West Coast Winter Wonderland kicks off at Alberni Valley Multiplex

Alberni Valley Multiplex staff hang up some metal ornaments in the Coulson Rink for Winter Wonderland. These ornaments were designed by ADSS students last year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Multiplex staff work to transform the Coulson Rink into a Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Multiplex staff hang up a series of reindeer that were designed by ADSS students last year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Multiplex staff hang up Santa’s sleigh and his reindeer at the Coulson Rink for Winter Wonderland. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley might look like a winter wonderland outside right now, but the Alberni Valley Multiplex is being transformed into a different kind of Winter Wonderland.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 26, various local businesses and organizations have sponsored free skating sessions at the Coulson Rink for West Coast Winter Wonderland. Ice skaters can enjoy free admission and skate rentals.

The first session is Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Each year, the Coulson Rink is transformed in December with festive lights, Christmas trees and other holiday decorations. This year’s Winter Wonderland will also include the addition of some new metal decorations that were designed by Alberni District Secondary School metalwork students last year.

READ MORE: ADSS students in Port Alberni create a Winter Wonderland

The 8.25-metre (27-foot tall) feature tree and others in the display came from Mossy Stumps Tree Farm near the Alberni Valley Regional Airport.

To find the full list of public skate sessions, visit www.playinpa.ca, check the city’s Facebook page or pick up a copy of this year’s winter leisure guide at the Echo Centre.

