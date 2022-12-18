Western Forest Products donates $10k to Port Alberni Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Port Alberni has received a helping hand from Western Forest Products.

Western announced on Thursday, Dec. 15 a contribution of $100,000 to community groups and First Nations partners across B.C. and Washington State to help provide food and toys for the holidays. The company’s donations to individual groups vary in amount corresponding to community size or needs, and the Salvation Army in Port Alberni has received $10,000.

“We are pleased to be extending our year-long commitment to communities with this seasonal tradition again this year,” said Steven Hofer, Western’s president and CEO. “By partnering with community groups across the areas where we operate, we are able to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

Alberni ValleyCharity and Donationsforestry