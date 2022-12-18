Western Forest Products donates $10k to Port Alberni Salvation Army

Donation will provide toys and food to families for the holidays

Keith Ellwood (operations manager at Western Forest Products) presents a cheque to Major Michael Ramsay and Lisa George of the Salvation Army. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Keith Ellwood (operations manager at Western Forest Products) presents a cheque to Major Michael Ramsay and Lisa George of the Salvation Army. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Salvation Army in Port Alberni has received a helping hand from Western Forest Products.

Western announced on Thursday, Dec. 15 a contribution of $100,000 to community groups and First Nations partners across B.C. and Washington State to help provide food and toys for the holidays. The company’s donations to individual groups vary in amount corresponding to community size or needs, and the Salvation Army in Port Alberni has received $10,000.

“We are pleased to be extending our year-long commitment to communities with this seasonal tradition again this year,” said Steven Hofer, Western’s president and CEO. “By partnering with community groups across the areas where we operate, we are able to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

Alberni ValleyCharity and Donationsforestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Scott Andrew Bezanson of Port Alberni, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Keith Ellwood (operations manager at Western Forest Products) presents a cheque to Major Michael Ramsay and Lisa George of the Salvation Army. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Western Forest Products donates $10k to Port Alberni Salvation Army

Water flowing toward Stamp Falls in Stamp River Provincial Park is strong on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s community arts council to hold landmark-inspired art exhibit

Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO
Port Alberni RCMP say more charges coming for man arrested in robbery

Pop-up banner image