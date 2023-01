Westhaven resident Dwight Ziegemann sings carols with employee Tasha Jensen on Christmas Day 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Santa Claus—with his Port Alberni Kinsmen Club helper—stopped in at Westhaven senior’s care home on Christmas Day to bring some cheer to residents.

Kinsman Dan van Kley, Santa and Westhaven staff sang carols with residents and brought gifts too. The Kinsmen gave the residents three outdoor clay pots for plants in the residents’ garden, and gift cards for Quality Foods ($250), Pizza Hut ($250) and Canadian Tire ($150). Gifts were purchased with money raised from the annual Kinsmen Raffle.

Port AlberniSeniors