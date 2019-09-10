Christa Brunt is the first person to discover a golden ticket in a Valley Vonka chocolate bar, and she can thank her mother for the sweet gift. Brunt will find out Sept. 25 on Raise a Reader day in Port Alberni what she has won with her ticket. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Who’s got the final Valley Vonka ticket?

All 1,000 chocolate bars are sold out!

And then there was one!

All the Valley Vonka bars have now been sold, and two of the three golden tickets have been turned into the Alberni Valley News.

Lorraine Brunt purchased eight of the 1,000 special Valley Vonka chocolate bars that Coombs Country Candy created and gave them to family members. When her daughter Christa opened hers, she peeled back the wrapper to reveal the first golden ticket in this inaugural Raise-A-Reader fundraiser for Literacy Alberni.

“I couldn’t believe she won the ticket,” said Lorraine, who bought her bars from four different sponsor locations.

Sharlene Check bought four Valley Vonka bars at the Literacy Alberni table at the Fall Fair on Thursday. While opening the fourth bar, she realized there was something inside the wrapper obscuring the Coombs Country Candy logo: a golden ticket!

Check says she is a lucky person. “People say I win all the time, but I buy tickets all the time,” she says. People have supported her kids in their respective sports, so she makes sure to support other people and organizations to pay it forward.

There is one more ticket out there somewhere.

The final lucky person who finds a golden ticket must bring it to the Alberni Valley News office by September 17 at 5 p.m. to qualify to win one of these three fabulous prizes, drawn at random:

1. Two tickets anywhere Westjet flies! OR

2. Memories and Movies Package: Work with photographer Darran Chaisson to create beautiful family or business photos. Includes 16 Ticket & Treat vouchers for FREE Movies at any Landmark Cinemas location! OR

3. Tigh-na-Mara Couples’ Retreat Package: Two nights’ accommodation; bottle of wine in your room; $145 spa credit per person; Endless Tapas Dining Experience per person at Treetop Tapas & Grill!

The kids can win a prize too! We have already had several entries for our Valley Vonka colouring contest. The winner will receive “chocolate for a year” from Coombs Country Candy (awarded as 12 – $20 gift certificates)!

The winners will be announced Wednesday Sept. 25 at the annual Raise-A-Reader breakfast at Smitty’s Restaurant.

This fundraiser is made possible because of local business sponsors who have generously contributed.

