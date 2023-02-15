Winter Seedy Saturday draws hundreds in Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley’s first winter Seedy Saturday event was a huge hit with more than 400 people attending. Vendors and organizers were pleased with the turnout on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Echo Centre.
Marion Woloschuk and Kim Hammond of Vancouver Island Master Gardeners were on hand to answer all kinds of gardening questions. They both thought the indoor event was “great” and are sure that next year they will need a larger venue.
There were crafts for the children, plenty of seeds of every kind, micro greens and even pecan trees that can be grown in our climate. Mike Youds manned the snack bar that had healthy treats made by Sylvain Rollin of Wesco Foods. Karl Korven was the bell ringer to announce winners of the free door prize draw.
Seedy Saturday has in past years been held outdoors, and later in the season, although last year it was held the day before spring. Jen Fisher-Bradley and Stephen Bradley started the event as part of the Women’s Food and Water Initiative. With the Bradleys moving to the Maritimes last year, the WFWI has been dissolved and the newly-formed Alberni Valley Food Security Society took over planning of the event, said Youds, an Alberni Valley-based grower and former organizer of Seedy Saturday.
Stephanie Stevens, AVFSS executive director, and Kaley Pugh, board president, both greeted visitors to the event as people walked into the main room.
— With files from Susie Quinn, Alberni Valley News
Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictgardeningPort Alberni