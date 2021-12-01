Winter Wonderland returns to Alberni Valley Multiplex for 2021

Proof of vaccination required for ages 12 and up

Winter Wonderland is returning to the Alberni Valley Multiplex this week.

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 26, various local businesses and organizations have sponsored free skating sessions at the Coulson Rink, which has been transformed into a West Coast winter wonderland with festive lights and Christmas trees. Participants of all ages will be able to enjoy free admission and skate rentals.

The first free skate will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., sponsored by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

For a full list of Winter Wonderland skates, see the city’s winter leisure guide at www.playinpa.ca or find a copy at the Echo Centre.

Last year’s Winter Wonderland sessions were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the event is back, but proof of double-vaccination is required for all participants and spectators aged 12 and older, following provincial health orders. Government-issued photo ID is also required for those 19 and older.

