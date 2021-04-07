Professor John Reynolds, from SFU, does salmon research at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in the summer. He is also chair of COSEWIC (Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Professor John Reynolds, from SFU, does salmon research at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in the summer. He is also chair of COSEWIC (Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

You too can be a citizen scientist with new app

SFU professor to talk about how a smartphone app is helping preserve nature

Have you ever been out hiking and found a weird mushroom, or a strange plant and wondered what the heck it was? Perhaps you go home, dig out a dusty guide book and try to find it in the illustrations, or work your way through a key full of unfamiliar biological terms. Finally, you put it down no further ahead than when you started.

Well, if you have a smart phone, things can get remarkably easier by using an app called iNaturalist. If you can take a picture of it with your phone or any camera, iNaturalist can tell you what you are looking at, providing the photo isn’t too dark or blurry.

The app is also helping citizen scientists forward conservation in their neighbourhoods, says Professor John Reynolds from Simon Fraser University (SFU). Reynolds conducts salmon research at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in the summer, and is chair of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC). Reynolds is also a big fan of iNaturalist.

READ: Marmots, underwater mysteries part of Alberni Valley Nature Club lineup

The Alberni Valley Nature Club will host a virtual talk with Reynolds on Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The title of his talk is The BC Parks iNaturalist program: Citizen Science for Discovery and Conservation.

This worldwide app has given the citizen science movement a remarkable shot in the arm, says Sandy McRuer, organizer of the Alberni Valley Nature Club.

“What is citizen science? ‘Anybody who voluntarily contributes his or her time and resources toward scientific research in partnership with professional scientists,’” according to the Oxford Dictionary, McRuer said. “Actually it was a thing well before the term entered the Oxford Dictionary in 2014. It just didn’t have a name.”

The key to iNaturalist being used as a tool for conservation is it not only identifies what’s in the photo you just took, it record its location, and it all ends up in a world-wide database.

“It’s kind of big brothery, but in a good way, a way that we can use to better improve the software, spread local knowledge about what is here—betchya didn’t know that Garry Oak grows in the valley,” he said.

Email Sandy McRuer at rainbirdman@gmail.com for the Zoom link to Reynolds’ talk on April 12 and for more information on how to join the Alberni Valley Nature Club.

ALSO: PAC RIM ACTIVE: Time for a nature club in Port Alberni

Outdoors and RecreationPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Churches celebrate Easter despite closed doors in Port Alberni

Just Posted

New COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of March 28-April 3. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Alberni-Clayoquot’s COVID-19 cases increase during Island surge

There are 17 cases in the Alberni-Clayoquot region as of April 3

Professor John Reynolds, from SFU, does salmon research at the Bamfield Marine Science Centre in the summer. He is also chair of COSEWIC (Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
You too can be a citizen scientist with new app

SFU professor to talk about how a smartphone app is helping preserve nature

A rock bluff was blasted off Hwy. 4 on March 23 as part of Kennedy Hill’s ongoing construction. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Planned Pacific Rim Highway explosion deemed a success

Work continues to improve access to Tofino and Ucluelet via Highway 4

A piece of artwork by Alberni Valley artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre getting the garden ready

Work bee will take place Sunday, April 18

“Occupy the Shelter” protesters have set up a covered area, propane heaters and some tents in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, to protest the way homelessness is being dealt with. Oct. 25, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Housing report a chance for change in Port Alberni

The report on the Port Alberni Shelter Society has given the Alberni Valley a golden opportunity…

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

(file photo)
Coquihalla closed northbound due to vehicle spinouts

Alternate routes available

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, addresses business people in Nanaimo and Victoria during a virtual ‘fireside chat’ question-and-answer session Wednesday, April 7. (Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce/Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce image)
Conservative leader tells Island’s business community his party should lead COVID recovery

Erin O’Toole participated in a Zoom chat with Nanaimo and Victoria chambers of commerce April 7

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read