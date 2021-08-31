Young anglers flocked to return of Alberni Valley’s bullhead derby

New Alberni Valley resident Tatiana Tordoya with her son Thor (age seven) and daughter Isabella (age five) saw the ad for the bullhead derby in the Alberni Valley News and decided to attend. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Tanner Neville, 10, shows off one of the many bullheads he caught using fish eggs at the annual AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The event at Harbour Quay Marina drew 120 young anglers. Dug Sakurai, 7, caught the largest bullhead at 271 millimetres long. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Taylor Huth-Pointon, age seven, didn’t like the feeling of the barbs on the fish, so she opted to hold her bullhead in a cloth. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Kessa Watts, age six, may not have the biggest bullhead, but she had a big smile. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) And the winner is! Dug Sakurai, age seven, caught this monster bullhead that measured 271 millimeters. With him is Lion Grant Gibson. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Lions Club president Gary Price, left, presents Landon Richards, age five, with his second place gift and Lion Dianna Dalton presents Dug Sakurai with his first place prize. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

More than 120 young anglers crowded the docks at Harbour Quay Marina on Saturday, Aug. 28 for the return of the Port Alberni Valley Lions Club’s annual bullhead derby.

The event took place by the Maritime Discovery Centre. Those anglers willing to share their secrets said the best bait was dew worms, fish eggs, and even steak.

Lions Club organizers were pleased with the turnout for the event , which had taken a hiatus from its usual place at Clutesi Haven Marina during the annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival weekend .

Besides bullheads there were also several perch caught. There were prizes for every participant regardless of whether or not they caught a fish.

The largest bullhead was caught by Dug Sakurai, 7, and was 271 millimetres long. He will have his name engraved on the Babe Gunn trophy.

The second largest was caught by Landon Richards, 5, and was 220 mm long. Richards’s name will be added to the second- place trophy.

